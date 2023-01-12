MCARTHUR – Vinton County Board of Education paid tribute to the Vikings’ cross country team that won the Tri-Valley Conference title and competed at the District and Regional championships.
Vikings’ Coach Josh Kirkpatrick offered praise not only for the team’s athletic success, but the athletes’ top of the line grade point averages and behavior in the classroom.
“Across the board, these are quality human beings. If it wasn’t for who they were and the parents that they come from – they represent us, their classes, our school and our community and Vinton County very well. I’m very proud of them and very proud of their accomplishments,” Kirkpatrick said during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Four boys were All-TVC meet were Samuel Boyd, who was the champion Ohio Division, Jackson Walker, runner-up Ohio Division, Hayden Reynolds and Aidan Porter.
Boyd and Jackson were also All-District and both Vikings’ long distance runners competed at the Regional meet.
Vikings’ freshman Nevaeh Newton was All-TVC and All-District and she qualified for the Regional meet.
“That’s quite an accomplishment for her,” Kirkpatrick said. “She ran a very gritty race and one of the toughest races I’ve ever seen at the District meet to qualify for the Regional meet.”
Kirkpatrick said Caleb Lindner, a senior, was a top-notch teammate and as a great leader.
“The boys team wouldn’t have been where they were without him,” he said.
Reynolds was not there Tuesday to receive his All-TVC certificate due to him playing for the VCHS’ basketball team – Vikings’ beat River Valley 76-37 that night.
Looking ahead to next season, Kirkpatrick said, “We really had a great season and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to grow with what they have and what they’ve done. I think next year will be really an incredible year for them.”
