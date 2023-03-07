RedStorm falls to Grizzlies in doubleheader

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Georgia Gwinnett College rallied from behind in both ends of a doubleheader and swept its Sunday afternoon twin bill from the University of Rio Grande by scores of 6-3 and 8-4, in non-conference softball play at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The sweep gave the 14th-ranked Grizzlies (14-3) the weekend series after the two teams divided a doubleheader on Saturday.
Rio Grande finished the day at 3-7.
The RedStorm erased a 2-0 second inning deficit in Sunday's opener with a pair of fourth inning markers, but GGC countered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.
Sydney Pelaez had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Grizzlies, while Logan Oller was 3-for-3 and Lea McFadden drove in a pair of run.
Gwinnett also got two hits and a run batted in from Enna Lackey, while Lindzie Owen also went 2-for-4.
Kailyn Berry started and went the distance in the circle for the hosts, scattering five hits and three walks. Only one of the three runs she allowed was earned.
Freshman Madison Perry (Portsmouth, OH) hit a solo home run - the first of her collegiate career - in a losing cause for Rio.
Junior Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH) suffered the loss - her fourth in as many decisions - after allowing six hits and four runs in two innings of relief.
In the nightcap, Rio Grande rallied from a 3-0 first inning deficit by scoring twice in the third and fifth innings, but the Grizzlies took the lead back with three runs in the home fifth and then tacked on a pair of insurance markers in the sixth.
Sophomore Peyton Young (Mt. Orab, OH) finished 2-for-4 with her first collegiate home run and two runs batted in, while Perry and freshman Gabby Adams (Grove City, OH) each had a double.
Owen was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Georgia Gwinnett, while Angelica Gallegos had two hits and two RBI and McFadden added a double and two RBI.
Junior Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) went the distance in the circle for Rio Grande, suffering her third loss in five decisions.
Alexa Wood got the win in relief for GGC, allowing four hits and two runs over three innings. Annalise Wood allowed three hits and fanned three over two shutout innings of relief to earn a save,
Rio Grande returns to action next weekend with a series of games in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
