SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s 4x200 relay team ran to a first place finish and a new school record in the women’s division of Saturday’s 2022-23 indoor opener, the Wittenberg Tiger Collegiate Opener, at Steemer Fieldhouse.


