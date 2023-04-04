RedStorm trio named to All-MSC teams

Rio Grande was represented on the All-Mid-South Conference men's volleyball First Team by junior Caden Donaldson (left), while sophomores Sam Kaylor (center) and Ethan Johnson (right) were Second Team selections.

 Submitted photo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Three players representing the University of Rio Grande have been named to the All-Mid-South Conference men's volleyball teams.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments