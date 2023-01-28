featured RedStorm Volleyball Serves Up Success Rio Grande Sports Information Jan 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rio Grande's Caden Donaldson had a match-best 11 kills in Thursday night's 3-0 win at Truett-McConnell (Ga.). Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLEVELAND, Ga – In their inaugural season of existence one year ago, the University of Rio Grande men's volleyball team needed 12 matches to record a first win.In Thursday night's (Jan. 26) opening game of season number two, head coach Nick Rawls' squad got the job done right out of the gate.The RedStorm grabbed early leads in all three sets and went on to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 win over Truett-McConnell University at the Harris Athletic Complex.The contest was the season opener for both teams.Rio Grande never trailed in set one and shook off early one-point deficits in each of the final two stanzas en route to the convincing victory.The RedStorm survived 24 service errors with a .207 swing percentage (40 kills, 23 errors, 82 swings).Truett-McConnell managed just one more kill (11) than it had attack errors (10) and had just a .019 attack percentage.The Bears also had 11 service errors of their own.Junior Caden Donaldson of Jackson had 11 kills to pace Rio Grande, while freshman Mitch Bartecki had all 38 of the RedStorm's assists.Sophomore Seth Mohr was credited with 11 digs for Rio, while sophomore Sam Kaylor had five service aces in the winning effort.Kyle Gregory and Alex Bosman had four kills each to lead TMU, while Wensky Saintilmond had eight assists and Jackson Adams tallied eight digs.Gregory also had two blocks and two block assists in a losing cause.Rio Grande continued its weekend swing through Georgia on Friday night when it played at Life University. Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Job Market Volleyball Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.