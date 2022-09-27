ATHENS – With three golfers placing in the top 4, Waterford’s girls golf team posted one of the lowest team scores of the season, 174, to win the TVC meet hosted by Alexander at the Ohio University Golf and Tennis Center.
Athens came in second, with a team score of 188, followed by Federal Hocking (192), Vinton (196), Wellston (215), Meigs (236), and Alexander (240). Waterford’s win today solidified its claim to the top of the TVC, with one meet remaining in conference play.
Although the Waterford golfers played exceptionally well, Federal Hocking sophomore Addison Jackson shot only three over par to emerge as the medalist in the meet with a 38.
Waterford junior Leah Ryan came in second with a 41, followed by teammates Parker Powers, a junior, and Madison Hiener, a senior, who tied for third with a 43.
Athens freshman Ellie Beck-Aden scored 44 to tie with Vinton senior Jaya Booth for fifth.
Wellston sophomore Sarah Shea shot a 46 to place seventh. Tying for eighth place, Athens freshman Fern Sigman and Gwendolyn Lang, a sophomore from Waterford, each scored a 47.
Rounding out the top 10 with a 48 were Kari Carney, a senior from Waterford, and Maddie Whiting, a senior from Athens.
The TVC concludes conference play next week at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, WV.
