NELSONVILLE — Being held scoreless after the first inning, things were starting to look dire for Nelsonville-York softball on Friday as they went into the seventh inning tied at three against Vinton County. After Trinity Shockey walked and was bunted over to third base, Abby Riffle drilled a walk-off hit to left field, securing a 4-3 over the Lady Vikings.
After putting away Vinton County 1-2-3 in the first inning, Nelsonville-York took commanding control of the game for a few moments. After a leadoff single from Shockey, a pair of errors would allow a pair of runs to come in just four batters into the game. Hayleigh Gautier would later smack an RBI single, making it a 3-0 game after one frame.
Gautier also got the start for the Lady Buckeyes, throwing a complete game while allowing six hits and three runs, striking out two. Jordyn Zinn would be on the mound for Vinton County, allowing six hits and three runs over 5.2 innings of work, striking out six and walking none
RBI hits from Layla Tucker and Eliza Smith from Vinton County would highlight runs in three consecutive innings as the Lady Vikings tied the game up at three apiece in the top of the fifth.
Both teams would continue to struggle until that fateful seventh inning for the Lady Buckeyes, allowing Nelsonville-York to snap a seven-game skid.
