NELSONVILLE — Being held scoreless after the first inning, things were starting to look dire for Nelsonville-York softball on Friday as they went into the seventh inning tied at three against Vinton County. After Trinity Shockey walked and was bunted over to third base, Abby Riffle drilled a walk-off hit to left field, securing a 4-3 over the Lady Vikings.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments