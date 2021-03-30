Monday, March 29
BASEBALL
Vinton County 10, Trimble 4
The Vikings earned their first victory of the season, defeating Trimble in non-conference action.
Carson Chanell earned the victory, pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out six batters.
Zach Bartoe finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while Parker Shonborn went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Matt Sexton had an RBI as well.
Oak Hill 14, Northwest 3
The Oaks picked the victory in SOC II action, defeating the Mohawks.
Nate Clutters earned the victory in four innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters. He also went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Rylan Sams went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Landon Hines, Braylon Howell, Gavin Howell and Flint Barger had an RBI each.
Ironton 9, Wellston 0
The Golden Rockets feel victim to an eight-run sixth inning by the Tigers and suffered the loss.
Gage Downard took the loss in 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run.
SOFTBALL
Vinton County 14, Trimble 0
The Vikings had no trouble moving past the Tomcats after scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Kerrigan Ward earned the victory in the circle, throwing four innings and striking out three batters. She also finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
Breanna Sexton followed by also going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, followed by Sydney Smith going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Abby Faught added a solo home run to the mix as well.
Ironton 12, Wellston 8
Although the Golden Rockets put up a fight, they dug too deep of a hole after the Tigers scored eight runs in the first inning.
Jenna Johnston went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Alyssa Petersen finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Sadie Henry was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Saturday, March 27
SOFTBALL
Vinton County 16, Paint Valley 0
The Vikings scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to a season-opening victory over the Bearcats.
Kerrigan Ward went 1-for-4 with two RBIs while Abby Faught, Gracie Peters, Morgan Ziegler, Rylee Ousley and Taylor Houdasheldt added an RBI each.
Wellston 6, Huntington 2
The Golden Rockets started off the season on the right foot, picking up a non-conference win over the Huntsmen.
Maddie Potts earned the victory, pitching a complete game and striking out eight batters.
Kamryn Karr finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, followed by Neveah Ousley going 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Coal Grove 9, Jackson 5
The Ironladies took the loss in the Rock Hill Invitational to the Hornets.
Taylor Evans threw three innings and struck out seven batters, while Leah Alford went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
Evans and Cloe Michael each had an RBI.
Rock Hill 12, Jackson 1
The Redmen scored six runs in the fourth to create the distance needed to moved past Jackson.
Haley Simmonds collected an RBI in the loss.
Rock Hill 5, Oak Hill 4
The Oaks put the pressure on late, but couldn’t score the tying run and suffered a loss.
Kailey Adkins and Tamron McCain each finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Kyla Simmonds and Chloe Potter each had a hit and a run scored.
Ironton 6, Oak Hill 0
After the narrow loss earlier to Rock Hill, the Oaks suffered a one-hit shutout to the Tigers.
Tamron McCain broke up the no-hitter bid in the bottom of the seventh with a single.
BASEBALL
Wellston 5, Chesapeake 2
The Golden Rockets started the season on a winning note, defeating the Panthers in non-conference action.
Logan Martin earned the victory in four innings of relief, striking out three batters in process. He also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Brock Eggers went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Jackson 16, Gallia Academy 6
The Ironmen picked a non-conference win in resounding fashion over the Blue Devils.
Holden Blankenship finished 4-for-5 with a state-record four triples and four RBIs, followed by Landon Camp with two RBIs.
Isaac Kuhn, Nate McManaway and Caleb McGraw each added an RBI.
Oak Hill 7, Piketon 6 (Game 1)
The Oaks’ season started off correctly with a victory over the Redstreaks.
Landon Hines and Aidan Hall each finished with two runs scored.
Piketon 17, Oak Hill 7 (Game 2)
The Oaks scored all seven runs in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to pull off a sweep.
Rylan Sams finished with two hits and a run scored.
Paint Valley 6, Vinton County 4 (Game 1)
The Vikings made a small rally, but it wasn’t enough to they fell victim to 16 strikeouts from Paint Valley’s Brock Blanton.
River Hayes finished 2-for-4 with a two RBIs, while Keon Travis and Zach Bartoe had an RBI each.
Paint Valley 7, Vinton County 0 (Game 2)
Zach Radabaugh collected the lone hit for the Vikings as they fell victim to a one-hit shutout loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.