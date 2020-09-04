Noah Collins

Jackson's Noah Collins dribbles past a Miami Trace defender and scored the lone goal in the Ironmen's 1-0 victory over the Panthers in FAC action on Tuesday. 

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

Thursday, September 3

VOLLEYBALL

Vinton County 3, Athens 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-12)

The Vikings notched their third straight victory, and back-to-back wins inside conference play. 

Lacy Ward finished with 14 kills and six digs to lead the Vikings, while Cameron Zinn added 22 assists and six aces. 

Jackson 3, McClain 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-20)

The Ironladies earned their first win inside conference play in a straight-set victory over the Tigers. 

Alexander 3, Wellston 0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-12)

The Golden Rockets dropped their third straight game, and back-to-back conference games. 

Tuesday, September 1

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 1, Miami Trace 0

Noah Collins scored the second half goal for the Ironmen as they fought off a pesky Panthers team. 

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 6, Miami Trace 1

The Ironladies had very little trouble finding the back of the net and ousting the Panthers in FAC action. 

Taylor Thorpe finished with two goals and two assists, followed by two goals and an assist from Kirsten Evans. 

Hannah Merill and Sydney Fain additionally added a goal each for the Ironladies. 

VOLLEYBALL

Vinton County 3, Athens 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-14)

The Vikings wasted no time opening TVC play with a straight-set win over the Bulldogs. 

Cameron Zinn finished with 29 assists, seven digs and five aces, followed by 15 kills from Lacy Ward. 

Sydney Smith added 10 kills and three aces. 

Miami Trace 3, Jackson 0 (23-25, 24-26, 13-25)

The Ironladies dropped its opening conference game to the Panthers in straight sets. 

Kloe Zink finished with 17 kills and nine digs, followed by 14 assists and eight digs from Halle Hughes. 

Kaydee Brown and Sydney Hughes added 16 and 11 digs, respectively. 

Eastern 3, Oak Hill 0 (12-25, 23-25, 23-25)

The Oaks dropped back-to-back conference games in straight sets. 

Chloe Chambers finished with eight kills and four aces, followed by 11 assists from Baylee Howell. 

River Valley 3, Wellston 1 (14-25, 15-25, 28-26, 5-25)

The Golden Rockets dropped their opening conference game in four sets to the Raiders. 

