FOOTBALL
Wellston 28, Oak Hill 6
The Golden Rockets scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away and open their season with a win.
Jeremiah Frisby finished 18-of-24 passing for 213 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Zach Wilbur led the way on the outside, catching four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Tucker Ervin followed with five catches for 64 yards and a score, while Isaac Molihan added three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Payton Downard intercepted a pass and took it 61 yards for a touchdown.
For Oak Hill, Eddie Abele was 2-of-7 for 29 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Braylon Howell had a 10-yard touchdown catch.
Wellston travels to Piketon on Friday, while Oak Hill hosts Fairland.
VOLLEYBALL
Jackson 3, Eastern 0 (25-22, 25-18, 30-28)
The Ironladies opened the season with a straight-set sweep over the Eastern Eagles.
Sydney Hughes finished with 15 digs and 13 assists, while Paige Dailey led the way with eight kills.
Olivia Moore added six kills and served up four aces, while Kaydee Brown had 15 digs and five assists.
Vinton County 3, Warren 0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-4)
The Vikings had no trouble at all moving past Warren to open their season with a win.
Stats were unable to be submitted before the Courier's deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.