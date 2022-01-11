Monday, January 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 66, Chillicothe 44
The Vikings won their sixth straight game, earning a non-conference victory over the Cavaliers.
Cameron Zinn finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and four blocks.
Tegan Bartoe added 17 points and five assists.
Oak Hill 50, River Valley 40
The Oaks made it back-to-back victories, picking up a non-conference win over the Raiders.
Chloe Chambers finished with 19 points, and collected her 1,000th career rebound in the victory.
Brooke Howard added 14 points, followed by Baylee Howell with 11 points.
Saturday, January 8
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 53, South Gallia 44
The Oaks picked up a huge road win in non-conference action, knocking off the Rebels.
Baylee Howell finished with a season-best 21 points to lead Oak Hill.
Chloe Chambers followed with 14 points, while Brooke Howard added 11 points.
Jackson 54, Washington 30
The Ironladies maintained their first-place status in the FAC, picking up a conference victory over the Blue Lions.
Mattie Walburn finished with 15 points to lead the way, followed by T.J. Carpenter with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Friday, January 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander 52, Vinton County 50
The Vikings suffered the road loss in TVC action, falling to the Spartans and snapping a seven-game winning streak.
Zayne Karr finished with 20 points, followed by Bradyn Cain with 13 points.
Washington 63, Jackson 52
The Ironmen returned to the court after a week off, but fell in FAC action to the Blue Lions.
Boston Campbell finished with 14 points to lead the way, followed by Jacob Winters with 12 points and five rebounds.
Tristan Prater had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Nate Woodard added 10 points.
Wednesday, January 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 38, Circleville 32
Trailing 32-31 with less than 30 seconds left, Jackson’s Kenzie Davis buried a triple from the right corner to put it ahead for good before a series of free throws sealed the victory.
T.J. Carpenter finished with a game-high 17 points, followed by Davis with nine points and six rebounds.
Tuesday, January 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Athens 54, Wellston 32
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in TVC action on the road, falling to the Bulldogs.
The loss took Wellston out of sole first place in the conference, tying with Vinton County.
