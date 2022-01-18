Saturday, Jan. 15
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wheelersburg 53, Vinton County 50 (OT)
The Vikings battled back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to force overtime, but suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
Cameron Zinn finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for the Vikings.
McClain 40, Jackson 33
The Ironladies suffered the FAC loss on the road, falling to the Tigers.
It now creates a tie atop the FAC mountain between Jackson and Chillicothe.
Friday, Jan. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 59, Miami Trace 46
The Ironmen snapped a four-game losing streak, picking up the FAC victory over the Panthers.
Minford 78, Oak Hill 56
The Oaks suffered the SOC II loss on the road, falling to the first-place Falcons.
Thursday, Jan. 13
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 69, Eastern 33
The night belonged to Baylee Howell as she connected on 10 3’s to set a new school record in the Oaks’ SOC II victory over the Eagles.
She finished with 30 points, followed by Chloe Chambers with 22 points and Brooke Howard had 10 points.
Meigs 61, Wellston 35
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in TVC action, falling to the Marauders.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 48, Wellston 21
The Oaks went on the road and scored a non-conference victory over the Golden Rockets.
Chloe Chambers led the way for Oak Hill with 17 points, followed by Baylee Howell with 16 points.
For Wellston, Kimmi Aubrey finished with 10 points.
Marietta 56, Vinton County 49
The Vikings went on the road, but suffered the non-conference loss to the Tigers.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wellston 54, New Hope 46
The Golden Rockets got back in the win column with a non-conference victory over the Statesmen.
Cyan Ervin finished with a game-high 29 points, followed by Evan Brown with 11 points and Garrett Brown with 10 points
South Webster 75, Oak Hill 49
The Oaks suffered a road SOC II loss, falling to the Jeeps.
Aidan Hall finished with 21 points, followed by Gavin Howell with 10 points.
Alexander 56, Jackson 48 (OT)
The Ironmen battled tough and fought to overtime, but ultimately took the non-conference loss to the Spartans.
Holden Blankenship finished with 13 points, followed by Jacob Winters with 12 points.
