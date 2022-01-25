Monday, Jan. 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 54, River Valley 31
The Ironladies earned their 12th victory of the season, earning a non-conference win over the Raiders.
T.J. Carpenter finished with 18 points and six rebounds, followed by Mattie Walburn with 13 points and five rebounds.
Kenzie Davis had 11 points and six rebounds.
Wheelersburg 46, Oak Hill 16
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action, falling to the undefeated Pirates.
Chloe Chambers finished with six points for Oak Hill.
Saturday, Jan. 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 63, Batavia 43
The Ironladies took part in the Eastern Brown Classic, and scored a non-conference win over the Bulldogs.
T.J. Carpenter finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, followed by Kenzie Davis with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Mattie Walburn added 13 points and seven rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 65, Chesapeake 57
The Ironmen rebounded from a conference loss, hit the road and scored a big non-conference win over the Panthers.
Jacob Winters finished with a career-high 25 points, followed by Boston Campbell with 12 points and Nate Woodard added 10 points.
Friday, Jan. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 70, Nelsonville-York 65
The Vikings went on the road and earned a TVC victory over the Buckeyes, maintaining first place in the conference.
Eli Radabaugh finished with 24 points and six assists to lead the Vikings, followed by Zayne Karr with 16 points and 11 points from Braylon Damron.
Oak Hill 69, Eastern 56
The Oaks ended a three-game losing streak, earning an SOC II victory over the Eagles.
Aidan Hall finished with 25 points to lead Oak Hill, followed by 20 points from Kade Kinzel.
Gavin Howell had 14 points, while Braylon Howell added 10 points.
McClain 73, Jackson 53
The Ironmen hit the road, but suffered the conference loss to the Tigers in FAC action.
Tristan Prater finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Evan Jarvis added 11 points as well.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Notre Dame 68, Oak Hill 65
The Oaks hit the road, but suffered their third straight loss, falling to the Titans in non-conference action.
Aidan Hall finished with 20 points to lead the Oaks, followed by 19 points from Kade Kinzel and 17 points from Gavin Howell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.