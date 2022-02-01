Monday, Jan. 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 61, Athens 28

The Vikings moved one step closer towards a TVC title, picking a conference victory over the Bulldogs.

Cameron Zinn finished with 23 points, followed by Lacie Williams with 11 points.

Wellston 61, Southern 52

The Golden Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak, picking up a non-conference win over the Tornadoes.

Maddie Potts canned four 3’s and finished with 18 points, followed by Jenna Johnston with 12 points and Kimmi Aubrey with 10 points.

Waverly 60, Oak Hill 52

The Oaks battled tough, but fell in SOC II action to the Tigers.

Chloe Chambers finished with 19 points, followed by Baylee Howell with 13 points and Brooke Howard added 12 points.

South Point 32, Jackson 28

The Ironladies snapped a three-game winning streak, falling in the final minutes to the Pointers.

Saturday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jackson 46, Wheelersburg 42

The Ironmen made it back-to-back victories, picking up the non-conference victory over the Pirates.

Evan Jarvis finished with 12 points, followed by Logan Miller and Nate Woodard with eight points each.

Friday, Jan. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jackson 40, Hillsboro 30

The Ironmen got back in the win column, picking up the victory over the Indians in FAC action.

Tristan Prater finished with 11 points, followed by a returning Logan Miller with eight points.

Oak Hill 45, Northwest 43

The Oaks got back in the win column, notching the victory over the Mohawks in SOC II action.

Aidan Hall finished with 18 points, followed by Kade Kinzel with 13 points.

Thursday, Jan. 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 60, Meigs 54

The Vikings earned a huge TVC victory over the Marauders, maintaining their first-place status in the conference.

Tegan Bartoe finished with a game-high 20 points, followed by Lindsey Riddle and Chloe Haybron each added 12 points.

Oak Hill 32, Valley 28

The Oaks got a stiff test, but picked up the road victory in SOC II action over the Indians.

Brooke Howard finished with 11 points, followed by eight points and eight rebounds from Chloe Chambers.

Nelsonville-York 73, Wellston 31

The Golden Rockets suffered their fifth straight loss, falling to the Buckeyes in TVC action.

Maddie Potts finished with 10 points.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 61, Meigs 50

The Vikings maintained their first place status in the TVC, picking up a conference victory over the Marauders.

Braylon Damron finished with a game-high 24 points, followed by Zayne Karr with 11 points.

Wellston 67, Athens 62 (OT)

The Golden Rockets avenged an earlier season 22-point loss to the Bulldogs earlier this season, earning a huge TVC victory in overtime.

Garrett Brown finished with a game-high 22 points, followed by Cyan Ervin with 19 points and Evan Brown with 14 points.

West 51, Oak Hill 36

The Oaks suffered the road loss in conference action, falling to the Senators.

