Monday, Jan. 31
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 61, Athens 28
The Vikings moved one step closer towards a TVC title, picking a conference victory over the Bulldogs.
Cameron Zinn finished with 23 points, followed by Lacie Williams with 11 points.
Wellston 61, Southern 52
The Golden Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak, picking up a non-conference win over the Tornadoes.
Maddie Potts canned four 3’s and finished with 18 points, followed by Jenna Johnston with 12 points and Kimmi Aubrey with 10 points.
Waverly 60, Oak Hill 52
The Oaks battled tough, but fell in SOC II action to the Tigers.
Chloe Chambers finished with 19 points, followed by Baylee Howell with 13 points and Brooke Howard added 12 points.
South Point 32, Jackson 28
The Ironladies snapped a three-game winning streak, falling in the final minutes to the Pointers.
Saturday, Jan. 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 46, Wheelersburg 42
The Ironmen made it back-to-back victories, picking up the non-conference victory over the Pirates.
Evan Jarvis finished with 12 points, followed by Logan Miller and Nate Woodard with eight points each.
Friday, Jan. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 40, Hillsboro 30
The Ironmen got back in the win column, picking up the victory over the Indians in FAC action.
Tristan Prater finished with 11 points, followed by a returning Logan Miller with eight points.
Oak Hill 45, Northwest 43
The Oaks got back in the win column, notching the victory over the Mohawks in SOC II action.
Aidan Hall finished with 18 points, followed by Kade Kinzel with 13 points.
Thursday, Jan. 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 60, Meigs 54
The Vikings earned a huge TVC victory over the Marauders, maintaining their first-place status in the conference.
Tegan Bartoe finished with a game-high 20 points, followed by Lindsey Riddle and Chloe Haybron each added 12 points.
Oak Hill 32, Valley 28
The Oaks got a stiff test, but picked up the road victory in SOC II action over the Indians.
Brooke Howard finished with 11 points, followed by eight points and eight rebounds from Chloe Chambers.
Nelsonville-York 73, Wellston 31
The Golden Rockets suffered their fifth straight loss, falling to the Buckeyes in TVC action.
Maddie Potts finished with 10 points.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 61, Meigs 50
The Vikings maintained their first place status in the TVC, picking up a conference victory over the Marauders.
Braylon Damron finished with a game-high 24 points, followed by Zayne Karr with 11 points.
Wellston 67, Athens 62 (OT)
The Golden Rockets avenged an earlier season 22-point loss to the Bulldogs earlier this season, earning a huge TVC victory in overtime.
Garrett Brown finished with a game-high 22 points, followed by Cyan Ervin with 19 points and Evan Brown with 14 points.
West 51, Oak Hill 36
The Oaks suffered the road loss in conference action, falling to the Senators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.