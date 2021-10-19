Monday, Oct. 18
VOLLEYBALL
Division II Sectional Semifinal
Vinton County 3, Warren 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-16)
The Vikings had no problems moving past the Warriors for the second time this season.
Cameron Zinn finished with 17 assists, 10 kills, nine digs and seven aces, followed by Sydney Smith with 11 kills and five digs.
The Vikings will play Athens for a third time, this time in a Division II sectional final on Wednesday.
Saturday, Oct. 16
VOLLEYBALL
Division II Sectional Quarterfinal
River Valley 3, Jackson 1 (25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 25-22)
The Ironladies saw their season come to an end in a Division II sectional quarterfinal, falling to the Raiders.
Kaydee Brown notched her 1,000th career dig, finishing with 15 digs and four aces.
Sydney Hughes had 10 assists and four kills, while Paige Dailey finished with six kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Zane Trace 4, Jackson 2
The Ironmen ended their regular season with a non-conference loss to the Pioneers.
The Ironmen will play again on Wednesday in a Division II sectional final, matching up with Miami Trace for a third time.
Friday, Oct. 15
FOOTBALL
Jackson 49, Miami Trace 14
The Ironmen clinched a share of the FAC, easing past the Panthers in conference action.
Jacob Winters had a career night under center, going 15-of-24 for 347 yards and five touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown as well.
Tristan Prater finished with eight catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns, while Cade Wolford had two catches for 96 yards and two scores.
Holden Blankenship had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, while Nolan Johnson had seven carries for 46 yards and a score.
Jackson will go for the outright FAC title on Friday at home against Chillicothe.
West 56, Oak Hill 7
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action, falling to the Senators.
Oak Hill will end their season on Friday as Waverly comes to town for conference action.
Thursday, Oct. 14
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Athens 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-17)
The Vikings clinched the outright TVC title alongside a Gold Ball, completing an undefeated conference season with a win over Athens.
Cameron Zinn finished with 27 assists, including her 2,500th career assist, alongside 16 kills, 13 digs and four aces.
Sydney Smith finished with 17 kills and 15 digs, followed by 12 kills and four digs from Lacy Ward.
Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-13)
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action, falling in straight sets to the Mohawks.
Chloe Chambers had eight digs and six kills, while Jordan Howard had nine digs.
Nelsonville-York 3, Wellston 0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-13)
The Golden Rockets ended their regular season with a loss to Nelsonville-York in TVC action.
Sadie Henry finished with 11 digs, six kills and three aces.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
VOLLEYBALL
Wellston 3, Western 0 (25-16, 25-12, 26-24)
The Golden Rockets got back in the win column, picking up a non-conference victory over the Indians.
Paint Valley 3, Jackson 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-8)
The Ironladies dropped the non-conference contest on the road, falling to the Bearcats.
Kaydee Brown had nine digs, while Sydney Hughes had six digs and four kills.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, River Valley 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-9)
The Vikings clinched the outright TVC championship for the third straight season, defeating the Raiders to move to a perfect 11-0 in conference play.
Cameron Zinn, who also notched her 2,500th career assist, finished with 17 assists, 12 kills, nine digs and seven aces, followed by 16 kills from Sydney Smith.
Meigs 3, Wellston 2 (22-25, 26-24, 7-25, 25-17, 15-11)
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in five sets inside TVC action, falling to the Marauders.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 4, Zane Trace 0
The Ironladies picked up a non-conference victory on the road against the Pioneers.
Sydney Fain scored two goals, while Jade Winters and Hannah Merrill each connected on a goal.
Sarah Lefever and Kyley Duncan each had an assist.
BOYS SOCCER
Logan 8, Jackson 1
The Ironmen dropped their third straight game, this time in non-conference action against the Chieftains.
