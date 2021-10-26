Friday, Oct. 22
FOOTBALL
Vinton County 43, Wellston 15
Vinton County had no trouble at all ending the regular season on a high note with a one-sided thrashing of Wellston.
The Vikings racked up 433 yards rushing, led by Zayne Karr with 17 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Broc Moore also had 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Braylon Damron added five carries for 27 yards and a score.
Gabe Raschke additionally added a touchdown on top of six carries for 79 yards.
For Wellston, Isaac Molihan had 12 carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns.
Both teams earned a spot in the playoffs and will hit the road for their respective games.
Vinton County (6-3) earned a No. 11 seed and will play on Friday at Meadowbrook, while Wellston (5-5) got a No. 16 seed and travels to play top-seeded Ironton on Saturday.
Waverly 42, Oak Hill 0
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action, falling to the Tigers and ending their season with a 1-9 record.
Thursday, Oct. 21
VOLLEYBALL
Division III Sectional Final
Northwest 3, Wellston 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-8)
The Golden Rockets’ bid for their first sectional championship since 1998 came up short as they fell in straight sets to the Mohawks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division II Sectional Final
Marietta 2, Jackson 0
The Ironladies battled tough, but ultimately ended their season with a loss to the Tigers.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Division II Sectional Final
Miami Trace 4, Jackson 2
The Ironmen fought hard but couldn’t capture a fourth straight sectional title and fell to the conference foe Panthers to end their season.
Nolan Haislop and Cooper Moore each logged a goal for Jackson.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 3, Gallia Academy 0
The Ironladies picked the victory in tournament action over the Blue Angels.
Sydney Fain score two goals, while Abby Easley added a goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Division III Sectional Semifinal
Piketon 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)
The Oaks’ season came to an end at the hands of the Redstreaks, finishing with a 5-18 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.