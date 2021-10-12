GOLF
Division II District Boys Golf
Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple can call himself district champion after firing a round of 74 and edging out Fairland’s Landon Roberts by one stroke.
His teammate, Dylan Collins, ended his season at district after finishing with a round of 86.
For Wellston, Jaxon Montgomery represented the Golden Rockets and shot a round of 108.
Division II District Girls Golf
Wellston’s team took a 10th place finish at the Division II District Golf Meet held at the Pickaway Country Club.
Sarah Shea shot a round of 103 to lead the Golden Rockets, followed by Hallie Shea with a 109
Nakia Thacker shot a 124, Kimmi Aubrey shot a 129, and Haylee Rafferty shot a 131.
Vinton County’s Jaya Booth shot a 105.
Monday, Oct. 11
VOLLEYBALL
Southern 3, Jackson 2 (21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 17-15)
The Ironladies battled hard and had match point on the Tornadoes twice, but couldn’t quite reach the mountaintop as they fell in non-conference action.
Sydney Hughes finished with 15 digs, 14 assists and 10 kills, followed by Paige Dailey and Cloe Michael each with 10 kills.
Kaydee Brown finished with 43 digs and fours aces, Allie Bradbury had 16 assists and 10 digs while Rylie Kilgour and Taylor Yeager added 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
Wellston 3, South Gallia 0 (25-21, 28-26, 30-28)
The Golden Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak, picking up the victory in non-conference action over the Rebels.
Thursday, Oct. 7
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Meigs 1 (21-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13)
The Vikings earned a share of the TVC title, picking up the victory over the Marauders.
Cameron Zinn finished with 18 assists, 14 kills, 12 digs and five aces, followed by 11 kills each from Zoey Kiefer and Sydney Smith.
Kerrigan Ward had 14 digs and a pair of aces, while Lacy Ward added five aces and four kills.
Chillicothe 3, Jackson 0 (25-7, 25-9, 28-26)
The Ironladies suffered the loss in FAC action, falling to the Cavaliers.
Sydney Hughes had seven assists, while Allie Bradbury had five assists and four kills.
Taylor Yeager had five kills, while Kaydee Brown had nine digs.
Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-22)
The Oaks battled, but suffered the straight-set loss in SOC II action, falling to the Tigers.
Baylee Howell finished with 13 assists and four kills, while Chloe Chambers had eight kills.
Chloe Potter had 11 digs and four kills, and Reagan Adkins had 10 digs.
Alexander 3, Wellston 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-18)
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in TVC action, falling to the Spartans in straight sets.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chillicothe 7, Jackson 0
The Ironladies suffered the loss in FAC action, falling to the Cavaliers.
BOYS SOCCER
Chillicothe 7, Jackson 1
The Ironmen suffered the loss in FAC action, falling to the Cavaliers.
Nolan Haislop scored the lone goal for Jackson.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
VOLLEYBALL
Logan 3, Jackson 0 (25-11, 27-25, 25-14)
The Ironladies suffered the loss in non-conference action, falling in straight sets to the Chieftains.
Kaydee Brown had 16 digs, while Cloe Michael and Paige Dailey each had five kills.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
VOLLEYBALL
Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17)
The Oaks battled, but suffered the straight-set loss in SOC II action, falling to the Pirates.
Chloe Chambers finished with 13 digs, eight kills and three aces, followed by Baylee Howell with 13 assists, 12 digs and four kills.
Reagan Adkins had 10 digs and four kills, while Jordan Howard had 19 digs.
Hillsboro 3, Jackson 1 (19-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-11)
The Ironladies put the pressure on the Indians, but took the loss in FAC action.
Sydney Hughes finished with 15 assists, 12 digs and four kills, followed by Allie Bradbury with 12 assists, 12 digs and a pair of aces.
Cloe Michael had 10 kills, followed by Paige Dailey with eight kills. Kaydee Brown had 36 digs, Rylie Kilgour had 14 digs and Haylie Johnson had 10 digs.
Athens 3, Wellston 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-19)
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in TVC action, falling to the Bulldogs in straight sets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.