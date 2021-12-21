Chloe Chambers

Oak Hill’s Chloe Chambers finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Oaks earned a 42-36 victory over Valley in SOC II action on Thursday.

Monday, Dec. 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waverly 71, Oak Hill 41

The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action, falling on the road to the Tigers.

Chloe Chambers finished with 20 points, while Baylee Howell added nine points.

Athens 53, Wellston 45

The Golden Rockets held a double-digit lead at one point but surrendered a 21-point third quarter and couldn’t recover down the stretch.

Saturday, Dec. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chillicothe 56, Jackson 52

Despite its best efforts, Jackson couldn’t win the turnover battle and fell to the late game free throw shooting of the Cavaliers.

Tristan Prater finished with a career-high 27 points, followed by 11 points and four rebounds from Holden Blankenship.

Friday, Dec. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 58, River Valley 54

The Vikings picked up the victory in TVC action on the road, defeating the Raiders.

Wellston 60, Belpre 51

The Golden Rockets won their fifth game of the season, defeating the Eagles in non-conference action.

Cyan Ervin finished with 26 points to lead them, followed by Garrett Brown with 17 points and Evan Brown with 10 points.

Northwest 52, Oak Hill 48

The Oaks battled tough, but ultimately fell on the road in SOC II action to the Mohawks.

Thursday, Dec. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 64, Wellston 28

The Vikings picked up the victory in TVC action, taking down the Golden Rockets.

Cameron Zinn finished with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds, followed by Tegan Bartoe with 15 points for the Vikings.

For Wellston, Jenna Johnston had eight points.

Oak Hill 42, Valley 36

The Oaks battled tough and held on late for the conference victory over the Indians.

Chloe Chambers finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Brooke Howard with 10 points and five assists, while Baylee Howell added eight points.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Webster 58, Jackson 46

The Ironladies suffered the road loss in non-conference action, falling to the Jeeps.

T.J. Carpenter finished with 16 points, followed by 11 points each from Mattie Walburn and Kenzie Davis.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wellston 57, Nelsonville-York 53

The Golden Rockets remained unbeaten in TVC play, picking up the road victory over the Buckeyes.

Cyan Ervin finished with 19 points to lead the way, followed by 18 points from Garrett Brown and 13 points from Evan Brown.

Hillsboro 58, Jackson 53

The Ironmen suffered their first loss of the season, falling on the road in FAC action to the Indians.

Boston Campbell finished with 16 points to lead the way, followed by Evan Jarvis with 10 points.

