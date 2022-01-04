Monday, Jan. 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 53, Athens 20
The Vikings earned their fifth straight win, defeating the Bulldogs in TVC action.
Cameron Zinn finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assist for the Vikings, followed by Tegan Bartoe with 18 points and five assists.
South Webster 60, Oak Hill 42
The Oaks battled, but didn’t have enough down the stretch and lost to the Jeeps in SOC II action.
Brooke Howard finished with 14 points, followed by Chloe Chambers and Baylee Howell with 13 points each.
Thursday, Dec. 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 51, Marietta 50
The Vikings earned their seventh straight win, picking up a huge non-conference road win over the Tigers.
Braylon Damron finished with 20 points for the Vikings, followed by 11 points each from Zayne Karr and Eli Radabaugh.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wellston 34, Clay 14
The Golden Rockets picked up the victory in non-conference action, defeating the Panthers.
Lauren Cheatem finished with 10 points, followed by Kimmi Aubrey with eight points.
Oak Hill 47, New Boston 35
The Oaks got back in the win column, earning a non-conference win over the Tigers.
Chloe Chambers finished with 22 points, followed by Baylee Howell with 13 points.
Waterford 51, Jackson 31
The Ironladies battled tough, but suffered the non-conference road loss to Waterford.
Kenzie Davis finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 51, Clay 24
The Oaks picked up a non-conference victory over the Panthers.
Aidan Hall finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Braylon Howell and Gavin Howell with eight points each.
Vinton County 75, Eastern 42
The Vikings continued their winning streak, picking up a non-conference victory over the Eagles.
Eli Radabaugh finished with 16 points, followed by Braylon Damron with 13 points.
Zayne Karr and Jack Davidson each added 10 points.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 70, Lynchburg-Clay 48
The Vikings stretched their winning streak up to four games, defeating the Mustangs in non-conference action.
Tegan Bartoe finished with 25 points and seven assists, and scored her 1,000th career point in the process, becoming just the seventh girl in school history to reach the plateau.
Rylee Ousley added 17 points, while Cameron Zinn had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 10 steals for a triple-double.
