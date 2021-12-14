Monday, Dec. 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 65, Meigs 55

The Vikings got back in the win column, picking up the TVC victory over the Marauders.

Tegan Bartoe finished with a team-high 23 points for the Vikings. Rylee Ousley added 10 points, while Cameron Zinn had nine points.

Wheelersburg 44, Oak Hill 30

The Oaks fought hard, but suffered the road loss to the Pirates in SOC II action.

Chloe Chambers finished with 11 points, while Brooke Howard added nine points.

Nelsonville-York 57, Wellston 34

The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in TVC action, falling to the Buckeyes.

Lauren Cheatem finished with a team-high 22 points.

Saturday, Dec. 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jackson 60, Hillsboro 55

The Ironladies earned a tough road victory, knocking off the Indians in FAC action.

Kenzie Davis finished with 17 points, followed by 14 points from Katelyn Webb.

Mattie Walburn added 13 points, while T.J. Carpenter had 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 49, New Hope 39

The Vikings picked up back-to-back victories, this one over the Statesmen.

Zayne Karr finished with a game-high 18 points for the Vikings, followed by nine points from Eli Radabaugh.

Jackson 39, Athens 31

The Ironmen picked up their third victory of the season, taking down the Bulldogs in non-conference action.

Jacob Winters finished with 10 points, followed by eight points from Holden Blankenship.

Friday, Dec. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 67, Nelsonville-York 51

The Vikings picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Buckeyes in TVC action.

Eli Radabaugh finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by 14 points from Asa Davidson.

Braylon Damron added 12 points, while Zayne Karr had 11 points.

Jackson 31, McClain 28

In a defensive slugfest, the Ironmen managed to pull out a huge win in FAC action over the Tigers.

Boston Campbell finished with 10 points, while Jacob Winters and Tristan Prater added seven points each.

Eastern 68, Oak Hill 44

The Oaks dropped the SOC II contest, falling to the Eagles.

Kade Kinzel finished with 13 points, followed by Reagen Michael with 10 points.

Thursday, Dec. 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oak Hill 45, Northwest 39

The Oaks picked up a victory in SOC II action, knocking off the Mohawks.

Chloe Chambers finished with 14 points for the Oaks, while Jordan Howard had 12 points and Baylee Howell added 11 points.

Jackson 39, McClain 26

The Ironladies earned the victory in FAC action, knocking off the Tigers.

Mattie Walburn finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while T.J. Carpenter added eight points and three assists.

River Valley 54, Wellston 36

The Golden Rockets dropped a game in TVC action, falling to the Raiders.

Jenna Johnston and Maddie Potts each had eight points, while Jayla Sawyer added seven points.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oak Hill 61, South Gallia 52

The Oaks got back in the win column, earning a non-conference victory over the Rebels.

Aidan Hall finished with a career-best 26 points for the Oaks, followed by 12 points from Kade Kinzel and 11 points from Braylon Howell.

