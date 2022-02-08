Tegan Bartoe (copy)

Vinton County’s Tegan Bartoe finished with 24 points as the Vikings clinched a share of the TVC championship with a 67-45 victory over River Valley on Monday.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

Monday, Feb. 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 67, River Valley 45

The Vikings clinched a share of the TVC title, knocking off the Raiders in conference action.

Tegan Bartoe finished with a game-high 24 points, followed by Cameron Zinn and Lacie Williams each with 12 points.

They’ll aim to win the outright title on Wednesday at Alexander.

Athens 48, Wellston 30

The Golden Rockets hit the road and suffered the loss in TVC action to the Bulldogs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 62, Meigs 50

The Vikings inched one step closer to the TVC title, knocking off the Marauders in conference action.

Braylon Damron finished with 17 points to lead all scorers, followed by Eli Radabaugh with 16 points and Zayne Karr had 15 points.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wellston 69, Nelsonville-York 53

The Golden Rockets got back in the win column, earning a TVC victory over the Buckeyes.

Cyan Ervin finished with a career-best 31 points, followed by Garrett Brown with 15 points.

Wheelersburg 58, Oak Hill 49

The Oaks fought hard, but ultimately fell to the Pirates in SOC II action.

Kade Kinzel finished with 20 to lead the way, followed by Aidan Hall with 13 points.

McClain 73, Vinton County 57

The Vikings hit the road, but suffered the non-conference loss to the Tigers.

Eli Radabaugh and Zayne Karr each finished with 13 points, followed by Braylon Damron with 10 points.

