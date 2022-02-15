Monday, Feb. 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division II Sectional Final
Vinton County 48, McClain 33
The Vikings claimed another sectional crown, defeating the Tigers to advance in tournament action.
Cameron Zinn finished with 16 points, followed by 11 points from Lacie Williams.
Division III Sectional Final
Fairfield 51, Oak Hill 31
The Oaks bid to win a sectional crown fell short as their season came to an end against the Lions.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Logan 49, Jackson 48
The Ironmen hit the road and suffered a tough one-point loss to the Chieftains.
Boston Campbell finished with 12 points, followed by nine points each from Jacob Winters and Evan Jarvis.
Saturday, Feb. 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 68, Washington 66 (OT)
The Vikings were pushed into overtime, but came away with a huge road victory over the Blue Lions.
Eli Radabaugh finished with 17 points to lead the Vikings, followed by 16 points from Braylon Damron and 14 points by Zayne Karr.
Jackson 54, South Point 48
The Ironmen hit the road and came back with a non-conference win over the Pointers.
Logan Miller finished with a career-high 31 points.
Friday, Feb. 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Webster 57, Oak Hill 49
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action, falling to the Jeeps.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Webster 45, Oak Hill 30
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action, falling to the Jeeps.
Chloe Chambers finished with 18 points.
Thursday, Feb. 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division III Sectional Semifinal
Oak Hill 41, Southeastern 23
The Oaks earned a tournament victory, using its speed and defense to defeat the Panthers.
Chloe Chambers finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Baylee Howell with eight points.
Vinton County 63, Trimble 53
The Vikings ended the regular season, picking up a seventh straight win, this one in non-conference action over the Tomcats.
Cameron Zinn finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, followed by 15 points and six rebounds from Lacie Williams.
Lindsey Riddle added 11 points.
Wednesday Feb. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Meigs 58, Wellston 49
Playing either other one back-to-back nights, the Marauders got their revenge and handed the Golden Rockets a loss in TVC action.
Cyan Ervin finished with 29 points, followed by Garrett Brown with eight points.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 52, Unioto 47
The Ironmen picked up a victory in non-conference action over the Shermans.
Boston Campbell finished with a game-high 18 points, followed by 13 points from Holden Blankenship.
Wellston 70, Meigs 54
The Golden Rockets picked up a road victory in TVC action, defeating the Marauders.
Cyan Ervin finished with a season-best 31 points, followed by Garrett Brown with 22 points.
Waverly 66, Oak Hill 46
The Oaks suffered the home loss in SOC II action, falling to the Tigers.
