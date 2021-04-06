Monday, April 5
BASEBALL
Vinton County 9, Wellston 0
Zach Bartoe completely dominated the game on the mound, throwing a complete game shutout and striking out 10 batters. He also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
River Hayes went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Broc Love was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Quentin Campbell added an RBI.
Jackson 14, Valley 4 (5 innings)
After giving up four early runs, the Ironmen scored 14 unanswered for the win.
Logan Camp earned the win in four innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out three batters.
Ty Broermann finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, followed by Landon Camp going 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
Caeleb McGraw and Haydn Brown added two RBIs each.
Wheelersburg 6, Oak Hill 2
The Oaks dropped their first SOC II contest of the season to the Pirates.
Nate Clutters pitched well, but took the loss in 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out four batters.
Ethan Sickles hit a solo home run and Aidan Hall had an RBI.
Saturday, April 3
BASEBALL
Jackson 7, Minford 4
The Ironmen picked up a sloid non-conference victory over the Falcons.
Cade Wolford earned the victory in 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing just one earned run and striking out eight batters.
Ty Broermann went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Bryson Brown hit a solo home run, while Isaac Kuhn and Holden Blankenship added an RBI each.
Heath 16, Vinton County 3 (5 innings)
The Vikings participated in the First Pitch Classic at VA Memorial Stadium, but suffered the loss to the Bulldogs.
Broc Love collected an RBI, while Quentin Campbell and Keon Travis had a hit and a run scored.
SOFTBALL
Vinton County 4, Northwest 0 (Game 1)
Abby Faught and Kerrigan Ward combined to throw a no-hitter and seven strikeouts.
Faught earned the win in four innings and struck out six batters, while Ward was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Rylee Ousley went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Breanna Sexton added an RBI.
Vinton County 9, Northwest 3 (Game 2)
Much like the first game, the Vikings came away with the victory.
Kerrigan Ward earned the victory in four innings, allowing just two earned runs and striking out four batters.
Breanna Sexton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, followed by Taylor Houdasheldt going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Morgan Ziegler added a double and two RBIs.
Oak Hill 8, Gallia Academy 7 (Game 1)
The Oaks held off a five-run seventh inning by Gallia to earn its first victory of the season.
Breanna Davis earned the win, throwing all seven innings and striking out nine batters.
Desirae Sharp finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kailey Adkins, Tamron McCain, Chloe Potter and Kallan Kinzel each had an RBI.
Oak Hill 8, Gallia Academy 5 (Game 2)
Kailey Adkins earned the victory in the circle, throwing a complete game and allowing just three earned runs while striking out three batters. She added a double and two RBIs.
Breanna Davis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Camryn Kirby had two RBIs. Olivia Clarkson added an RBI.
Logan Elm 16, Jackson 2 (Game 1)
The Braves tagged the Ironladies for 10 runs in the top of the fourth to claim the win over Jackson.
Maddie Baxter went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Jackson.
Logan Elm 23, Jackson 7 (Game 2)
An 11-run third inning completely sunk the Ironlaides as they dropped the second game of the doubleheader.
Skyy Woleslagel went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Meghan McGhee hit a solo home run, while Taylor Evans and Maddie Baxter had an RBI each.
Friday, April 2
BASEBALL
Oak Hill 12, Eastern 2 (5 innings)
The Oaks opened up SOC II play with quick victory over the Eagles.
Flint Barger earned the win, tossing all five innings and striking out seven batters.
Dylan Venegas went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, followed by an RBI each from Landon Hines and Nate Clutters.
Wednesday, March 31
BASEBALL
Minford 10, Oak Hill 0
Isaiah Needham collected the only hit for Oak Hill as it suffered a one-hit shutout loss to open SOC II action to the Falcons.
Tuesday, March 30
SOFTBALL
Vinton County 6, Belpre 3
The Vikings picked up a non-conference victory over the Golden Eagles.
Abby Faught earned the victory in the circle, throwing six innings and giving up just two earned runs while striking out 10 batters. She also went 2-for-3 with a home run.
Breanna Sexton finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Sydney Smith and Kerrigan Ward each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Southeastern 5, Oak Hill 1
The Oaks gave up three runs in the first inning and couldn’t recover from the deficit.
Tamron McCain finished with a hit and a run scored.
BASEBALL
Jackson 4, Adena 2
The Ironmen earned a solid non-conference victory over the Warriors.
Drew Bragg notched the win in 5 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits and striking out two batters. He also added an RBI at the dish.
Isaac Kuhn went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Caeleb McGraw had an RBI.
Wellston 11, South Webster 1 (6 innings)
The Golden Rockets rebounded from a shutout loss to Ironton with a rebound victory over the Jeeps.
Jace McKenzie earned the victory in five innings of work and gave up just four hits.
Pacey Rainer finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Brock Eggers was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, followed by a 3-for-4, RBI day from Jeremiah Frisby.
Vinton County 6, Reedsville Eastern 6
The game was called due to darkness in the ninth inning.
Dawson Brown threw five innings and struck out four batters, while River Hayes and Parker Shonborn had an RBI each.
Portsmouth 13, Oak Hill 3 (5 innings)
The Oaks hit the road and suffered a loss in just five innings.
Rylan Sams went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
