Monday, April 19
SOFTBALL
Wellston 9, Meigs 1
The Golden Rockets picked up the TVC victory, remaining just one game behind Athens.
Maddie Potts threw a complete game for the win, allowing just four hits and striking out nine batters.
Jenna Johnston finished 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kenna Kilgour and Chloe Burgett each added an RBI.
Miami Trace 12, Jackson 5
The Ironladies were defeated in FAC action at the hands of the Panthers.
Leah Alford finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Taylor Evans, Haley Simmonds and Makayla Wyant had an RBI each.
River Valley 5, Vinton County 0
The Vikings were shut out in TVC action by the Raiders.
Sydney Smith and Rylee Ousley each hit a double.
BASEBALL
Northwest 6, Oak Hill 6 (9 innings)
The Oaks and Mohawks ended in a tie after the game was called due to darkness in the top of the 10th inning.
Rylan Sams tossed six innings, allowing just five hits and struck out seven batters.
Flint Barger threw the final three innings and struck out seven batters. He also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Aidan Hall, Isaiah Needham, Gavin Howell and Dylan Venegas each had an RBI.
Meigs 1, Wellston 0
The Golden Rockets struck out 17 times and fell victim to a two-hit shoutout in TVC action to the Marauders.
River Valley 7, Vinton County 5
The Vikings took the loss in TVC action, falling to the Raiders.
Carson Channell suffered the loss in six innings, allowing five earned runs while striking out four batters.
Bryant Brisker finished with two RBIs, while Broc Love, Zach Bartoe and River Hayes had an RBI each.
Miami Trace 7, Jackson 2
The Ironmen suffered their first loss in FAC action, falling to the Panthers.
Ty Broermann finished with a home run and two RBIs.
Saturday, April 17
SOFTBALL
Jackson 8, Logan 3
The Ironladies made it back-to-back victories for the first time this season, defeating the Chieftains.
Cloe Michael earned the win in the circle, throwing a complete game and striking out four batters.
Taylor Evans finished 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, followed by Leah Alford going 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI.
Meghan McGhee had an RBI while Maddie Baxter scored three runs.
BASEBALL
Lakota East 9, Jackson 7
Jackson battled tough against one of the top teams in Division I, but ended the game on a groundout with the bases loaded.
Isaac Kuhn and Haydn Brown each finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Nate Mcmanaway had an RBI.
Friday, April 16
SOFTBALL
Jackson 7, Chillicothe 5 (8 innings)
After an 0-8 start, the Ironladies earned their first win of the season and the first varsity win of head coach Mack Thompson's career.
Taylor Evans earned the win, throwing all eight innings and striking out nine batters. She also finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Maddie Baxter went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including the game-winning two-run double. Haley Simmonds and Meghan McGhee added an RBI each.
Wellston 4, River Valley 2
The Golden Rockets earned a victory in TVC action over the Raiders.
Maddie Potts earned the win in the circle, tossing a complete game and allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven batters. She additionally went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Kamryn Karr finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kenna Kilgour went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Athens 4, Vinton County 1
The Vikings suffered the loss in TVC action to the Bulldogs.
Taylor Houdasheldt finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
West 4, Oak Hill 0
The Oaks suffered a three-hit shutout loss at the hands of the Senators in SOC II action.
BASEBALL
Oak Hill 5, West 4
The Oaks rebounded and picked up the win instead of SOC II play against the Senators.
Rylan Sams threw a complete game for the win, allowing an earned run while striking out eight batters. He also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Aidan Hall and Landon Hines each finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
River Valley 8, Wellston 1
The Golden Rockets gave up five runs in the bottom of the fifth and couldn't recover, suffering the loss in TVC action.
Jeremiah Frisby finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Athens 2, Vinton County 1
The Vikings fought hard, but suffered heartbreak at the final at-bat and fell in TVC action.
Zach Bartoe suffered the loss in a complete game effort, allowing just three hits and striking out nine batters.
Thursday, April 15
SOFTBALL
Wellston 3, Nelsonville-York 0
The Golden Rockets earned a victory in TVC action over the Buckeyes.
Kamryn Karr threw five innings for the win, striking out six batters.
Alyssa Peterson finished 2-for-3 with a home run, double and an RBI, followed by a home run and RBI from Jenna Johnston.
Nevaeh Ousley added a double and an RBI.
Vinton County 8, Chillicothe 2
The Vikings made it back-to-back victories, this one over the Cavaliers.
Abby Faught earned the win in four innings, allowing two earned runs. Kerrigan Ward tossed three innings and struck out seven batters.
Gracie Peters finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Breanna Sexton went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Mahaylee Napper added an RBI also.
BASEBALL
Wellston 6, Nelsonville-York 2
The Golden Rockets earned back-to-back wins, this one of the Buckeyes in TVC action.
Gage Downard earned the win in 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six batters. He also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jace McKenzie added a double and an RBI.
Valley 5, Oak Hill 0
The Oaks battled, but suffered a two-hit shutout loss to the Indians in SOC II action.
Nate Clutters tossed a complete game, allowed five earned runs and struck out nine batters.
Wednesday, April 14
BASEBALL
Jackson 13, Washington 3 (6 innings)
The Ironmen moved to sole first place in the FAC with a victory over Washington after Hillsboro lost to Miami Trace.
Boston Kuhn earned the victory on the mound, throwing a complete game and striking out seven batters.
Bryson Brown finished 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, followed by Holden Blankenship going 4-for-5 with three RBIs.
Drew Bragg, Caeleb McGraw, Haydn Brown and Cade Wolford had an RBI each.
Vinton County 15, Nelsonville-York 5 (5 innings)
The Vikings earned back-to-back TVC victories, this time over the Buckeyes.
Carson Channell earned the victory, throwing all five innings and striking out five batters.
Jarrett Wells finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs, followed by Broc Love goign 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
River Hayes went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Dawson Brown and Gabe Raschke added two RBIs each.
Wellston 8, Belpre 3
The Golden Rockets got back into the win column with a victory over the Golden Eagles.
Brock Eggers earned the win, throwing five innings and allowing just three earned runs while striking out five batters.
Jeremiah Frisby finished 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, followed by Jace McKenzie going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Gage Downard, Pacey Rainer and Zach Wilbur added an RBI each.
SOFTBALL
Wellston 18, Belpre 4
The Golden Rockets got back into the win column with a quick victory over the Golden Eagles.
Kamryn Karr threw a complete game and struck out six batters. She also went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs.
Nevaeh Ousley finished 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs, followed by Sadie Henry going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
Emma Ingalls added a solo home run.
Vinton County 13, Nelsonville-York 1 (5 innings)
The Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating the Buckeyes in TVC action.
Kerrigan Ward threw a complete game, allowing just three hits and striking out five batters.
Morgan Ziegler finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, followed by Rylee Ousley going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Breanna Sexton went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, Gracie Peters added a double and an RBI while Taylor Houdasheldt had an RBI.
Washington 2, Jackson 1
The Ironladies dropped the FAC contest to the Blue Lions.
Maddie Baxter finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Tuesday, April 13
BASEBALL
Vinton County 9, Alexander 6
The Vikings scored six runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the TVC victory over the Spartans.
Zach Bartoe finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, followed by Zack Radabaugh going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
River Hayes had two hits and an RBI, Keon Travis was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Quentin Campbell had an RBI.
Jackson 16, Adena 5
The Ironmen picked up their second victory this season over the Warriors.
Drew Bragg earned the victory in four innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs. He also went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Holden Blankenship went 2-for-2 with a double, four runs and three RBIs, followed by Isaac Kuhn going 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Caeleb McGraw went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Bryson Brown had two doubles and an RBI. Ty Broermann and Logan Camp had an RBI each.
Oak Hill 8, Westfall 7 (9 innings)
The Oaks picked up a huge non-conference victory over the Mustangs in extra innings.
Flint Barger earned the victory in five innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine batters. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Nate Clutters went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, including the game-winning single. Rylan Sams finished 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Gavin Howell, Aidan Hall and Isaiah Needham each had an RBI.
Gallia Academy 10, Wellston 0 (6 innings)
The Golden Rockets suffered a three-hit shutout at the hands of the Blue Devils.
SOFTBALL
Alexander 10, Vinton County 4
The Spartans scored six runs total in the sixth and seventh inning, handing the Vikings their fourth straight loss.
Breanna Sexton finished 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Abby Faught hit a solo home run.
