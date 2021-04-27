Monday, April 26
SOFTBALL
Jackson 4, Washington 3
The Ironladies hit the road and returned home with a victory in FAC action over the Blue Lions.
Taylor Evans threw a complete game for the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out 10 batters.
Cloe Michael went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, followed by Gabby Webb going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Leah Alford added an RBI.
Wellston 8, Alexander 7 (9 innings)
The Golden Rockets trailed 7-4 in the sixth inning, but staged a comeback and won off a Chloie Burgett sacrifice fly to win in TVC pay over the Spartans.
Kenna Kilgour went 5-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, followed by Jenna Johnston going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Alyssa Petersen went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
BASEBALL
Jackson 10, Washington 1
The Ironmen maintained their first-place standings atop the FAC, soundly defeating the Blue Lions.
Boston Kuhn picked up the win on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings and striking out 11 batters.
Ty Broermann finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Holden Blankenship went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Isaac Kuhn was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI while Nate Mcmanaway had a run scored and an RBI.
Wheelersburg 15, Oak Hill 1
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action to the Pirates.
Flint Barger finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Saturday, April 24
BASEBALL
Wellston 9, Piketon 4
Although the game was eventually called due to rain, the Golden Rockets prevailed in a victory over the Redstreaks.
Zach Wilbur earned the win in three innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out a pair of batters.
Logan Martin and Austin Fetherolf each finished with two RBIs, while Pacey Rainer was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jeremiah Frisby added an RBI.
Waverly 10, Wellston 0 (6 innings)
In the first game of the Zach Farmer Classic, the Golden Rockets suffered the shutout loss to the Tigers.
Friday, April 23
SOFTBALL
Vinton County 9, Meigs 3
The Vikings snapped a three-game losing streak, earning a TVC victory over the Marauders.
Abby Faught tossed a complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out eight batters.
Morgan Ziegler finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, followed by Ashley Forrest going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs.
Breanna Sexton went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and an RBI. Taylor Houdasheldt and Rylee Ousley added an RBI each.
Hillsboro 13, Jackson 3
The Ironladies hit the road and suffered a loss in FAC action to the first-place Indians.
Maddie Baxter finished 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Makayla Wyant went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Athens 8, Wellston 2
The Golden Rockets fell short of their upset bid, falling to the Bulldogs in TVC action.
Brock Eggers and Gage Downard each had an RBI.
Meigs 6, Vinton County 1
The Vikings couldn't define its home field and suffered a loss to the Marauders in TVC action.
Zach Bartoe threw a complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out five batters.
Zack Radabaugh went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Eastern 9, Oak Hill 1
The Oaks hit the road for SOC II action and returned back with a loss to the Eagles.
Thursday, April 22
BASEBALL
River Valley 3, Oak Hill 1
The Oaks gave up three runs in the bottom of the fifth, and couldn't recover in a loss to the Raiders.
Gavin Howell suffered the loss in 4 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four batters.
Nate Clutters had an RBI.
Tuesday, April 20
BASEBALL
Wellston 17, South Gallia 0 (5 innings)
The Golden Rockets made quick work of South Gallia, earning the non-conference victory.
Zach Wilbur was the star of the show, throwing a no-hitter and striking out eight batters.
Logan Martin finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, followed by Jace McKenzie going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Brock Eggers was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, while Gage Downard had two RBIs.
Minford 5, Oak Hill 2
The Oaks battled, but took the loss in SOC II action to the Falcons.
Rylan Sams tossed a complete game, allowing six hits, an earned run and striking out five batters.
Nate Clutters finished with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Wellston 12, Vinton County 7
The Golden Rockets took the season series, sweeping the Vikings in TVC action.
Kamryn Karr earned the win in 3.2 innings and striking out three batters. She also finished with two RBIs.
Kenna Kilgour finished 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Jenna Johnston went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Nevaeh Ousley was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Sadie Henry and Macie Lambert each had an RBI.
For Vinton County, Abby Faught finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Sydney Smith was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Gracie Peters went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
