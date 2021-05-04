Monday, May 3
BASEBALL
Oak Hill 8, South Webster 2
The Oaks got back in the win column, taking a victory over the Jeeps in SOC II action.
Flint Barger earned the win in five innings, allowing just four hits and striking out nine batters.
Rylan Sams finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Isaiah Needham, Gavin Howell, Ethan Sickles, Dylan Venegas, and Landon Hines all had an RBI each.
River Valley 9, Wellston 7 (8 innings)
The Golden Rockets had a 4-3 lead in the top of sixth, but couldn't close and feel in TVC action to the Raiders.
Zach Wilbur took the loss in just one inning, but collected three strikeouts. He also had a triple and three RBIs.
Chase Ingalls, Logan Martin and Josh Jackson each added an RBI.
Friday, April 30
SOFTBALL
Jackson 9, Chillicothe 8
The Ironladies picked up their fourth win of the season, defeating Chillicothe in FAC action.
Maddie Baxter hit a walk-off home run and finished the day with four RBIs, while Leah Alford went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
Taylor Evans threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters. She also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Cloe Michael earned the win in 1 2/3 innings.
Vinton County 11, Nelsonville-York 1 (6 innings)
The Vikings earned a fourth-straight victory, this one in TVC action over the Buckeyes.
Abby Faught threw a complete game and struck out seven batters, while going 4-for-4 at the dish with three RBIs.
Rylee Ousley finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Breanna Sexton went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI followed by Kerrigan Ward going 1-for-3 with an RBI.
BASEBALL
Jackson 5, Chillicothe 2
The Ironmen earned win No. 15 on the season, defeating the Cavaliers in FAC action.
Bryson Brown earned the win by throwing a complete game, giving up just three hits and striking out six batters. He went 1-for-3 at the dish with a double and an RBI.
Caeleb McGraw finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Drew Bragg and Ty Broermann each had a hit and an RBI.
Wednesday, April 28
SOFTBALL
Vinton County 19, Alexander 4
The Vikings racked up 12 runs in the first two innings and coasted to victory over the Spartans in TVC action.
Abby Faught picked up the win in five innings, allowing four hits and striking out five batters. She also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Breanna Sexton finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs, while Kerrigan Ward went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Brooklyn Burns went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, while Taylor Houdasheldt and Rylee Ousley added an RBI each.
Wellston 5, Nelsonville-York 2 (9 innings)
The Golden Rockets got pushed to the limit, but earned the win to stay tied atop the TVC standings with Athens.
Faith Stevens earned the win, throwing the last five innings and striking out four batters.
Sadie Henry finished 1-for-5 with two RBIs, while Kenna Kilgour added an RBI.
Hillsboro 11, Jackson 4
The Ironladies allowed eight runs in the first two innings and couldn't recover, falling to the Indians.
Cloe Michael finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Leah Alford was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
BASEBALL
Jackson 7, Hillsboro 3
The Ironladies picked up their second win on five days over the Indians in FAC action.
Drew Bragg tossed 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three hits and striking out five batters. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Isaac Kuhn and Ty Broermann each finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Caeleb McGraw was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Vinton County 5, Alexander 1
The Vikings picked up a much-needed victory in TVC action over the Spartans.
River Haynes got the win in 4 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits.
Gabe Raschke finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Dawson Brown went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Quentin Campbell was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Carson Channell and Jarrett Wells had an RBI each.
Wellston 10, Nelsonville-York 6
The Golden Rockets got back in the win column, earning the victory in TVC action over the Buckeyes.
Brock Eggers earned the win in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out six batters. He also went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Chase Ingalls finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs, while Austin Fetherolf went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Logan Martin had an RBI also.
Tuesday, April 27
SOFTBALL
Wellston 28, Miami Trace 1
The Golden Rockets had absolutely no problems moving past the Panthers in non-conference action.
Kenna Kilgour and Kamryn Karr each finished 4-for-6 with a double, three runs and three RBIs a piece.
Nevaeh Ousley also went 4-for-6 with a double, four runs and five RBIs, while Jenna Johston was 3-for-3 with a home run, five runs scored and two RBIs.
Sadie Henry went 2-for-6 with three RBIs, followed by Maddie Potts going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Chloie Burgett was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Emma Ingalls went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Vinton County 11, Chillicothe 9
For the second time this season, the Vikings took home a victory in non-conference action over the Cavaliers.
Abby Faught earned the win in four innings, striking out five batters. She also went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Breanna Sexton went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, while Rylee Ousley was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Sydney Smith was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Gallia Academy 10, Jackson 0
The Ironladies hit the road and suffered the loss in non-conference action to the Blue Angels.
Baseball
Miami Trace 15, Wellston 1
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in non-conference action to the Panthers.
Chase Ingalls finished 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
