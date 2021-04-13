Monday, April 12
BASEBALL
Oak Hill 6, South Webster 0
The Oaks picked up the victory in SOC II play over the Jeeps.
Rylan Sams pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits and striking out 11 batters.
Aidan Hall finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, followed by an RBI each from Gavin Howell and Flint Barger.
Saturday, April 10
SOFTBALL
Wellston 12, Smithville 1 (Game 1)
The Golden Rockets picked up the victory in the Thunder in the Alley classic at Symmes Valley.
Kamryn Karr earned the win in the circle, throwing a complete game and allowing just four hits while striking out three batters. She also finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Alyssa Peterson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Lexie Riegel, Chloe Burgett, Maddie Potts and Neveah Ousley had an RBI each.
Lincoln 9, Wellston 6 (Game 2)
The Golden Rockets suffered a loss in the second game of the Symmes Valley classic.
Kamryn Karr finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, followed by Neveah Ousley going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jenna Johnston went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI, while Maddie Potts also went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Friday, April 9
SOFTBALL
Wellston 8, Alexander 5 (8 innings)
Despite being pushed to extra innings, the Golden Rockets picked up the TVC victory.
Maddie Potts pitched all eight innings, allowing five earned runs and struck out seven batters.
Neveah Ousley finished 2-for-4 with a two RBIs while Kamryn Karr added an RBI.
Logan 4, Vinton County 3
The Vikings dropped their third straight game, falling to the Chieftains on the road.
Breanna Sexton finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
McClain 5, Jackson 0
The Ironladies dropped the FAC contest to the Tigers in a three-hit shutout.
BASEBLL
Wellston 13, Alexander 8
Trailing 8-3, the Golden Rockets scored five runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to pull out the victory.
Logan Martin finished 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, followed by Brock Eggers going 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
Pacey Rainer went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Jeremiah Frisby added a double and two RBIs.
Chase Ingalls had a triple and an RBI, while Gage Downard and Zach Wilbur had an RBI each.
Jackson 11, McClain 0 (5 innings)
Jackson made quick work of McClain, dispatching the Tigers and moving to 8-0 on the season.
Bryson Brown earned the win, throwing all five innings and allowing just three hits while fanning nine batters.
Drew Bragg finished 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs, followed by Nate McManaway going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Caeleb McGraw went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Logan 3, Vinton County 1
The Vikings couldn’t get the bats going, registering just three hits in a loss t the Chieftains.
Zack Radabaugh finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Wednesday, April 7
SOFTBALL
Waverly 7, Oak Hill 2
The Oaks dropped the SOC II contest to the visiting Tigers.
Kailey Adkins finished 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Meigs 8, Vinton County 5
The Vikings dropped back-to-back TVC games, this one to the Marauders.
Breanna Sexton finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, followed by an RBI each from Taylor Houdasheldt, Rylee Ousley and Morgan Ziegler.
Athens 2, Wellston 0
The Golden Rockets fell victim to a two-hit shutout and dropped the TVC contest to the Bulldogs.
Maddie Potts suffered the loss, but turned in a solid performance, pitching a complete game and allowing just four hits while striking out seven batters.
BASEBALL
Jackson 13, Miami Trace 1 (5 innings)
The Ironmen opened up FAC play with a quick victory over the Panthers.
Boston Kuhn earned the victory on the bump, throwing all five innings and striking out eight batters. He also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Drew Bragg finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, followed by three RBIs from Caeleb McGraw.
Holden Blankenship and Isaack Kuhn each added a double and an RBI.
Meigs 7, Vinton County 4
The Vikings dropped the TVC contest to the Marauders.
Zach Bartoe went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Zack Radabaugh and Parker Shonborn had an RBI each.
Athens 10, Wellston 2
A five-run fifth inning ultimately sunk the Golden Rockets as they took a loss in TVC action.
Josh Jackson and Logan Martin each finished with an RBI.
Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0
The Oaks battled tough, but dropped the SOC II contest to the Tigers.
Tuesday, April 6
BASEBALL
Oak Hill 9, River Valley 4
The Oaks picked up a non-conference victory over the Raiders.
Logan Hines earned the victory in five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out three batters.
Dylan Venegas finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, followed by Ethan Sickles, Isaiah Needham and Aidan Hall with an RBI each.
SOFTBALL
Minford 13, Jackson 8
The Ironladies gave up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and couldn’t answer back, falling to the Falcons.
Gabby Webb finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while Cloe Michael was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Makayla Wyant was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Taylor Evans and Maddie Baxter had an RBI each.
River Valley 15, Oak Hill 9
The Oaks gave up 18 hits and dropped a non-conference game to the Raiders.
Tamron McCain finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, followed by Kailey Adkins going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
