Monday, May 10
BASEBALL
Jackson 7, Gallia Academy 0
The Ironmen earned their 19th victory of the season, shutting out Gallia Academy.
Bryson Brown earned the win, throwing five innings and striking out five batters.
Nate McManaway finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, followed by Isaac Kuhn going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Holden Blankenship, Ty Broermann and Haydn Brown added an RBI each.
Wellston 10, Oak Hill 3
The Golden Rockets earned a victory in non-conference action over the Oaks.
For Oak Hill, Gavin Howell finished 3-for-3 with an RBI
Vinton County 11, Nelsonville-York 0 (5 innings)
The Vikings earned a TVC victory over the Buckeyes in make-up game.
Zach Bartoe tossed all five innings for the win, allowing three hits and striking out eight batters. He also went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
River Hayes finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Keon Travis added two RBIs.
Matt Sexton had a double and an RBI, followed by Zack Radabaugh, Quentin Campbell and Parker Shonborn added an RBI each.
Saturday, May 8
Division II Sectional Quarterfinal
Circleville 10, Jackson 9
The Ironladies saw their season come to an end, falling to Circleville in tournament action.
Cloe Michael finished 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Taylor Evans ended her Jackson career going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.
Leah Alford went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Makayla Wyant, Gabby Webb and Halley Simmonds each had two hits and an RBI.
Friday, May 7
BASEBALL
Jackson 5, Rock Hill 0
The Ironmen earned their seventh-straight victory, defeating the Redmen in non-conference action.
Lane Erwin, Boston Kuhn, Landon Camp and Ramey Wyant all combined to throw a no-hitter, with Erwin picking up the win.
Drew Bragg finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ty Broermann went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Cade Wolford was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Reedsville Eastern 6, Wellston 5
The Golden Rockets hit the road and suffered the loss at the final at-bat to the Eagles.
Jace McKenzie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, followed by Zach Wilbur going 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Gage Downard had two RBIs while Brock Eggers had an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Reedsville Eastern 6, Wellston 5
The Golden Rockets lost in non-conference action, falling to the Eagles.
Macie Lambert finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Kamryn Karr went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Jenna Johnston was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Thursday, May 6
BASEBALL
Vinton County 5, Athens 4
The Vikings pulled somewhat of an upset, knocking off the first-place Bulldogs in TVC action.
Carson Channell earned the victory in two innings, striking out two batters.
Zach Bartoe finished 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while River Hayes was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Jackson 4, Wheelersburg 2
The Ironmen hit the road and returned home with a massive win over the Pirates.
Ty Broermann finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Isaac Kuhn, Drew Bragg and Caeleb McGraw each had an RBI.
Wellston 19, Trimble 3 (5 innings)
Getting back into the win column, the Golden Rockets made quick work of the Tomcats.
Zach Wilbur finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and five RBIs, while Jace McKenzie was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Gage Downard went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Pacey Rainer was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Lohan Martin, Jeremiah Frisby, Austin Fetherolf and Alex Ewing added an RBI each.
SOFTBALL
Vinton County 9, Oak Hill 4
The Vikings got back in the win column, earning a victory over the Oaks.
Kerrigan Ward earned the win in four innings, striking out six batters in the process.
Abby Faught finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, followed by Morgan Ziegler going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Breanna Sexton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Taylor Houdasheldt was 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
For Oak Hill, Kailey Adkins hit a three-run home run, and Desirae Sharp was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Wellston 10, Trimble 0 (5 innings)
The Golden Rockets got back in the win column, earning a quick victory over the Tomcats.
Maddie Potts threw three innings for the win, striking out six batters.
Sadie Henry finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Macie Lambert had an double and an RBI.
Kenna Kilgour, Alyssa Petersen and Faith Stevens added an RBI each.
Wednesday, May 5
BASEBALL
River Valley 2, Vinton County 1 (12 innings)
In quite possibly the longest game across the state of Ohio, the Vikings lost at the final at-bat to the Raiders.
Zach Bartoe threw 10 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits and struck out 15 batters. River Hayes finished 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Valley 4, Oak Hill 1
The Oaks hit the road and suffered a loss in SOC II action to the Indians.
Landon Hines finished with a hit and a run scored.
Tuesday, May 4
BASEBALL
Oak Hill 7, Wellston 2
The rain held off enough for the Oaks to earn a victory over the Golden Rockets in non-conference action.
Landon Hines earned the win in five innings on the mound, allowing just five hits and struck out four batters.
Rylan Sams finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Dylan Venegas went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Aidan Hall and Mason Davis added an RBI each.
For Wellston, Logan Martin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Oak Hill 3, Wellston 0
The Oaks earned a huge shutout victory over Wellston, snapping its 10-game winning streak.
Breanna Davis threw a complete game for the win, allowing just three hits and striking out two batters.
Olivia Clarkson went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Oaks. Kailey Adkins had a solo home run while Desirae Sharp had a double and an RBI.
