Jackson’s Taylor Evans took a no decision in four innings, striking out four batters and went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in her final game at Jackson in a 10-9 loss to Circleville in a Division II sectional quarterfinal on Saturday. 

 Photo Credit/Jenny Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

Monday, May 10

BASEBALL

Jackson 7, Gallia Academy 0

The Ironmen earned their 19th victory of the season, shutting out Gallia Academy. 

Bryson Brown earned the win, throwing five innings and striking out five batters. 

Nate McManaway finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, followed by Isaac Kuhn going 1-for-3 with two RBIs. 

Holden Blankenship, Ty Broermann and Haydn Brown added an RBI each. 

Wellston 10, Oak Hill 3

The Golden Rockets earned a victory in non-conference action over the Oaks. 

For Oak Hill, Gavin Howell finished 3-for-3 with an RBI

Vinton County 11, Nelsonville-York 0 (5 innings)

The Vikings earned a TVC victory over the Buckeyes in make-up game. 

Zach Bartoe tossed all five innings for the win, allowing three hits and striking out eight batters. He also went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. 

River Hayes finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Keon Travis added two RBIs. 

Matt Sexton had a double and an RBI, followed by Zack Radabaugh, Quentin Campbell and Parker Shonborn added an RBI each. 

Saturday, May 8

Division II Sectional Quarterfinal

Circleville 10, Jackson 9

The Ironladies saw their season come to an end, falling to Circleville in tournament action. 

Cloe Michael finished 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Taylor Evans ended her Jackson career going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. 

Leah Alford went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Makayla Wyant, Gabby Webb and Halley Simmonds each had two hits and an RBI. 

Friday, May 7

BASEBALL

Jackson 5, Rock Hill 0

The Ironmen earned their seventh-straight victory, defeating the Redmen in non-conference action. 

Lane Erwin, Boston Kuhn, Landon Camp and Ramey Wyant all combined to throw a no-hitter, with Erwin picking up the win. 

Drew Bragg finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ty Broermann went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Cade Wolford was 1-for-3 with an RBI. 

Reedsville Eastern 6, Wellston 5

The Golden Rockets hit the road and suffered the loss at the final at-bat to the Eagles. 

Jace McKenzie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, followed by Zach Wilbur going 1-for-4 with an RBI. 

Gage Downard had two RBIs while Brock Eggers had an RBI. 

SOFTBALL

Reedsville Eastern 6, Wellston 5

The Golden Rockets lost in non-conference action, falling to the Eagles. 

Macie Lambert finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Kamryn Karr went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Jenna Johnston was 1-for-4 with an RBI. 

Thursday, May 6

BASEBALL

Vinton County 5, Athens 4

The Vikings pulled somewhat of an upset, knocking off the first-place Bulldogs in TVC action. 

Carson Channell earned the victory in two innings, striking out two batters. 

Zach Bartoe finished 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while River Hayes was 1-for-2 with an RBI. 

Jackson 4, Wheelersburg 2

The Ironmen hit the road and returned home with a massive win over the Pirates. 

Ty Broermann finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Isaac Kuhn, Drew Bragg and Caeleb McGraw each had an RBI. 

Wellston 19, Trimble 3 (5 innings)

Getting back into the win column, the Golden Rockets made quick work of the Tomcats. 

Zach Wilbur finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and five RBIs, while Jace McKenzie was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. 

Gage Downard went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Pacey Rainer was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. 

Lohan Martin, Jeremiah Frisby, Austin Fetherolf and Alex Ewing added an RBI each. 

SOFTBALL

Vinton County 9, Oak Hill 4

The Vikings got back in the win column, earning a victory over the Oaks. 

Kerrigan Ward earned the win in four innings, striking out six batters in the process. 

Abby Faught finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, followed by Morgan Ziegler going 1-for-4 with two RBIs. 

Breanna Sexton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Taylor Houdasheldt was 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. 

For Oak Hill, Kailey Adkins hit a three-run home run, and Desirae Sharp was 1-for-4 with an RBI. 

Wellston 10, Trimble 0 (5 innings)

The Golden Rockets got back in the win column, earning a quick victory over the Tomcats. 

Maddie Potts threw three innings for the win, striking out six batters. 

Sadie Henry finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Macie Lambert had an double and an RBI. 

Kenna Kilgour, Alyssa Petersen and Faith Stevens added an RBI each. 

Wednesday, May 5

BASEBALL

River Valley 2, Vinton County 1 (12 innings)

In quite possibly the longest game across the state of Ohio, the Vikings lost at the final at-bat to the Raiders. 

Zach Bartoe threw 10 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits and struck out 15 batters. River Hayes finished 1-for-5 with an RBI. 

Valley 4, Oak Hill 1

The Oaks hit the road and suffered a loss in SOC II action to the Indians. 

Landon Hines finished with a hit and a run scored. 

Tuesday, May 4

BASEBALL

Oak Hill 7, Wellston 2

The rain held off enough for the Oaks to earn a victory over the Golden Rockets in non-conference action. 

Landon Hines earned the win in five innings on the mound, allowing just five hits and struck out four batters. 

Rylan Sams finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Dylan Venegas went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Aidan Hall and Mason Davis added an RBI each. 

For Wellston, Logan Martin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. 

SOFTBALL

Oak Hill 3, Wellston 0

The Oaks earned a huge shutout victory over Wellston, snapping its 10-game winning streak. 

Breanna Davis threw a complete game for the win, allowing just three hits and striking out two batters. 

Olivia Clarkson went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Oaks. Kailey Adkins had a solo home run while Desirae Sharp had a double and an RBI. 

