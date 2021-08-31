Monday, August 30
VOLLEYBALL
Oak Hill 3, Eastern 2 (25-12, 25-10, 21-25, 20-25, 15-9)
The Oaks remained perfect in SOC II action, taking down the Eagles in five sets for the win.
Baylee Howell finished 25 digs, 20 assists and 11 kills to lead the Oaks, followed by 14 kills, nine digs, four blocks and a pair of aces from Chloe Chambers.
Chloe Potter had 10 digs, four kills and a pair of aces, while Reagan Adkins had 8 kills, eight digs and a pair of aces.
Jordan Howard added 22 digs and Alyssa Zornes had 16 digs.
Federal Hocking 3, Wellston 1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 25-12)
The Golden Rockets suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Lancers in four sets in non-conference action.
Saturday, August 28
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Paint Valley 2 (23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 15-4)
The Vikings had an early season scare, but managed to survive and escape with a victory over the Bearcats.
Cameron Zinn finished with 41 assists, 15 digs, 12 kills and four aces, followed by 27 kills and 15 digs by Sydney Smith.
Lacy Ward had 11 kills, eight digs and six aces, while Kerrigan Ward added 16 digs and three aces.
Taylor Houdasheldt had 19 digs and three kills.
BOYS SOCCER
South Webster 2, Jackson 0
The Ironmen dropped their third straight game, falling to the Jeeps in non-conference action.
Thursday, August 26
VOLLEYBALL
Oak Hill 3, Minford 2 (24-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-11)
The Oaks picked up their second straight victory in SOC II action, knocking off the Falcons.
Chloe Potter finished with 20 dogs, 12 kills and three aces for the Oaks, followed by Chloe Chambers with 13 kills and five aces.
Baylee Howell passed out 21 assists alongside 14 digs, five kills and three aces, while Reagan Adkins had 17 digs, five kills and five aces.
Alyssa Zornes had 22 digs and five kills, followed by Jordan Howard and Macie Blackburn added 13 and 11 digs, respectively.
Wellston 3, New Hope 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-22)
The Golden made it three straight victories to open the season, defeating New Hope in non-conference action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unioto 2, Jackson 0
The Ironladies dropped their first game of the season, giving up a pair of late goals to the Shermans.
BOYS SOCCER
Gallia Academy 5, Jackson 1
The Ironmen dropped their second game of the season, falling to the Blue Devils in non-conference action.
Ashton Swain scored the goal for the Ironmen.
Wednesday, August 25
VOLLEYBALL
Fairland 3, Jackson 0 (25-15, 25-23, 27-25)
The Ironladies suffered their first loss of the season, falling in straight sets to the Dragons.
Sydney Hughes finished with 24 digs, six assists and five kills, followed by Cloe Michael with eight kills, three blocks and a pair of aces.
Allie Bradbury had 12 assists and five digs, Kaydee Brown added 26 digs and Rylie Kilgour served up three aces.
Tuesday, August 24
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 2, Logan 2
The Ironladies had a 2-0 lead with less than 15 minutes to go, but surrendered a pair of goals to ultimately end the game in a tie.
Hannah Merrill and Makayla Wyant each scored a goal for Jackson.
BOYS SOCCER
Minford 5, Jackson 2
The Ironmen suffered their first loss of the season, falling on the road to the Falcons in non-conference action.
Landon Dailey and Connor Ball each scored a goal, while Isaac Coleman had nine saves in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Oak Hill 3, Valley 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-21)
The Oaks picked up their first victory of the season, sweeping Valley in SOC II action.
Baylee Howell finished with 12 assists and three digs, while Chloe Chambers and Reagan Adkins each posted four kills.
Adkins additionally had four aces, while Jordan Howard had seven digs.
Wellston 3, Miller 0 (25-10), 25-11, 29-27)
The Golden Rockets picked up a second consecutive victory, defeating the Falcons in non-conference action.
