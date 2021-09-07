Friday, Sept. 3
FOOTBALL
Zane Trace 28, Vinton County 21
Although the Vikings held a lead in the fourth quarter, they surrendered 14 points in the fourth quarter to drop their first game of the season to the Pioneers.
Zayne Karr finished with 19 carries for 100 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Vikings.
Braylon Damron finished 7-of-10 with 76 yards and a touchdown, while Caiden Collins had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Vinton County’s game against Meigs on Friday was canceled, so as of right now, the Vikings (2-1) are idle this week.
Minford 27, Wellston 18
The Golden Rockets committed four turnovers and were gashed for 280 yards on the ground, suffering back-to-back losses in non-conference action.
Jeremiah Frisby finished 13-of-18 passing with a touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Isaac Molihan had a rushing touchdown and Garrett Brown caught a 28-yard pass for a touchdown.
The Golden Rockets (1-2) return home on Friday for non-conference action against Portsmouth West.
Rock Hill 23, Oak Hill 0
It was a scoreless game at halftime, but the Redmen had a little more firepower and went home with the shutout victory.
Braylon Howell finished as the team’s leading rusher with 58 yards on 18 carries. The Oaks piled up just 110 yards of total offense.
Oak Hill (0-3) returns to action on Friday back at home against Northwest in non-conference action.
Thursday, Sept. 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 4, Miami Trace 0
The Ironladies picked up their second win of the season, picking up the victory in FAC action over the Panthers.
Makayla Wyant scored a pair of goals, while Sydney Fain and Abbie Easley each found the back of the net.
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 1, Miami Trace 1
The Ironmen battled for 80 minutes, but ended the game with a tie against the Panthers.
Asthon Swain scored the goal for the Ironmen.
VOLLEYBALL
Miami Trace 3, Jackson 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15)
The Ironladies suffered their third straight loss, and the second one in FAC action, by falling to the Panthers.
Sydney Hughes had eight digs and five kills.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
VOLLEYBALL
Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-5, 25-17, 25-9)
The Oaks took back-to-back losses in SOC II action, this time to the Pirates.
Southern 3, Wellston 0 (25-17, 36-34, 25-23)
The Golden Rockets suffered the straight set loss in non-conference action of the Tornadoes.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 4, Washington 0
The Ironladies picked up their first win of the season, picking up the victory in FAC action over the Blue Lions.
Makayla Wyant, Jade Winters, Hannah Merrill and Jenna Lewis each scored a goal in the victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Alexander 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-18)
The Vikings picked up the victory in TVC action, sweeping the Spartans.
Cameron Zinn finished with 35 assists, 21 digs, 10 kills and a pair of aces for the Vikings, followed by Sydney Smith with 19 kills, 11 digs and three aces.
Lacy Ward added 10 kills while Kerrigan Ward had 16 digs.
South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-4)
The Oaks suffered their first loss in SOC II action, falling to the Jeeps in straight sets.
Chloe Potter finished with seven kills and four digs, while Baylee Howell had 10 assists.
Wellston 3, River Valley 2 (25-27, 25-27, 25-16, 25-12, 15-8)
The Golden Rockets picked up their fourth victory of the season, this one in TVC action over the Raiders.
