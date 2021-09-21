Monday, Sept. 20
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Wellston 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-5)
The Vikings got back in the win column, dispatching the Golden Rockets in straight sets for the TVC victory.
Sydney Smith finished with 11 kills, including earning the 1,000th kill of her high school career. She also served four aces and had four digs.
Cameron Zinn had 19 assists, nine kills and five aces, while Jordyn Zinn had nine assists, four kills and four aces.
Lacy Ward added five aces and four kills, while Zoey Kiefer had seven kills.
Gallia Academy 3, Jackson 0 (25-3, 25-18, 25-18)
The Ironladies dropped their sixth straight game, falling in non-conference action to the Blue Angels.
Friday, Sept. 17
FOOTBALL
Wellston 33, Alexander 14
The Golden Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak and earned a victory over the Spartans in TVC action.
Nelsonville-York 37, Oak Hill 0
The Oaks suffered the shutout road loss, falling to the Buckeyes in non-conference action.
Thursday, Sept. 16
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, River Valley 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-17)
The Vikings picked up their sixth straight victory of the season, topping the Raiders in TVC action.
Cameron Zinn led the way with 15 assists, nine kills and five aces, while Sydney Smith had 10 kills.
Kerrigan Ward had 12 digs and three aces, Jordyn Zinn had seven assists and four aces while Mika McFadden added six digs and three aces.
Hillsboro 3, Jackson 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-15)
The Ironladies suffered the road loss in FAC action, dropping the contest to the Indians.
Kaydee Brown finished with 16 digs.
Meigs 3, Wellston 0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-23)
The Golden Rockets dropped their fifth straight game, falling to the Marauders in TVC action.
Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-8)
The Oaks took the loss in SOC II action, falling to the Mohawks.
Baylee Howell led the way with 12 assists and 10 digs, while Chloe Chambers finished with nine kills and six digs.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Meigs 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-11)
The Vikings made it five wins in a row, defeating the Marauders to open TVC play.
Cameron Zinn finished with 19 assists, eight kills and six aces, followed by 13 kills and 10 digs from Sydney Smith.
Kerrigan Ward had 12 digs and four aces, Jordyn Zinn had six assists and five aces while Zoey Kiefer added eight kills.
West 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-13)
The Oaks dropped their fourth straight game, falling to the Senators in SOC II action.
Chloe Chambers finished with 15 kills and eight digs, while Baylee Howell had 16 assists and Chloe Potter had 16 digs.
McClain 3, Jackson 2 (25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 16-25, 16-14)
The Ironladies fought hard, but suffered the loss in five sets to the Tigers in FAC action.
Allie Bradbury finished with 16 digs, 15 assists and a pair of aces, followed by Sydney Hughes with nine assists and eight kills.
Kaydee Brown had 22 digs and a pair of aces, Haylie Johnson had 14 digs and three aces while Taylor Yeager had nine kills.
Alexander 3, Wellston 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-22)
The Golden Rockets were handed their fourth straight loss, falling to the Spartans in TVC action.
