Saturday, September 25
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 2, Jackson 0 (25-7, 25-12)
The Vikings eased by the Ironladies to win the Apple Festival Tournament.
Vinton County 2, Piketon 0 (25-15, 25-16)
The Vikings picked up a non-conference victory over the Redstreaks in the Apple Festival Tournament.
Cameron Zinn had 15 assists, 10 digs, six kills and three aces, followed by Sydney Smith with 12 kills and three aces.
Kerrigan Ward added 10 digs to the mix.
Jackson 2, Oak Hill 0 (25-21, 25-21)
The Ironladies picked up their second win of the season, dispatching the Oaks in the Apple Festival Tournament.
Sydney Hughes finished the game with 10 assists, seven digs and four kills, followed by seven kills and a pair of aces from Cloe Michael.
Kaydee Brown had 16 digs, while Olivia Moore and Madelyn Cross each had four kills.
Friday, September 24
FOOTBALL
Vinton County 46, Alexander 0
The Vikings moved to 4-1 on the season, cruising by the Spartans in TVC action.
Off his career night the previous week, Gabe Raschke kept his momentum going by rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Zayne Karr added 131 yards on 18 carries for a touchdown, while Broc Moore and Braylon Damron added a rushing touchdown also.
Defensively, Caiden Collins tied a school record with three interceptions which including returning one of them for a touchdown.
The Vikings will host Warren on Friday in non-conference action.
Jackson 42, Hillsboro 0
After a overtime thriller last week, the Ironmen had a much easier time moving past the Indians to open FAC play.
Jacob Winters finished 6-of-14 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns.
Cade Wolford had 112 rushing yards and a touchdown reception, while Nolan Johnson added 77 rushing yards a two touchdowns.
Eli Broermann had a rushing and receiving touchdown, while Jacob Wood had a touchdown catch.
Jackson returns home on Friday for FAC action against McClain.
Wellston 46, River Valley 6
For the first time this season, the Golden Rockets earned back-to-back victories, moving past the Raiders.
Isaac Molihan finished 15-of-19 passing for 256 yards and six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing). Brenton Breech was also 1-of-1 for 43 yards and a touchdowns.
Zach Wilbur and Evan Brown each caught two touchdown passes, while Kyle Kisor and Aidan Graham had a touchdown catch a piece.
Thursday, September 23
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 5, Washington 0
The Ironladies got back in the win column, notching an FAC victory over the Blue Lions.
Sydney Fain scored two goals for Jackson while Abby Seimetz, Makayla Wyant and Jade Winters had a goal each.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington 3, Jackson 1 (26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20)
The Ironladies made it tough, but fell in the end to the Blue Lions in FAC action.
Allie Bradbury finished with 10 digs and six kills, while Rylie Kilgour had 20 digs.
Haylie Johnson had 12 digs and Madelyn Cross had 10 digs.
Nelsonville-York 3, Wellston 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-13)
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in TVC action, falling to the Buckeyes.
Sadie Henry finished with 13 digs, five kills and four aces, followed by Kamryn Karr with eight digs, six assists and four kills.
Wednesday, September 22
Minford 3, Oak Hill 0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-20)
The Falcons made sure not to lose the season series as they exacted revenge on the Oaks in straight sets in SOC II action.
Tuesday, September 21
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Athens 1 (25-10, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24)
The Vikings were pushed nearly to the brink, but managed to close out the Bulldogs in four sets in TVC action.
Cameron Zinn finished with 29 assists, 18 kills and 14 digs for the Vikings, while Sydney Smith additionally had 18 kills with four aces.
Jordyn Zinn added 15 assists and nine digs, while Lacy Ward had nine kills and five aces.
Taylor Houdasheldt and Kerrigan Ward had 25 and 17 digs, respectively.
Chillicothe 3, Jackson 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-12)
The Ironladies took the loss in FAC action, dropping the game to the Cavaliers.
Kaydee Brown had 18 digs and Allie Bradbury served up four aces.
BOYS SOCCER
Chillicothe 8, Jackson 0
The Ironmen took the loss in FAC action, falling to the Cavaliers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chillicothe 7, Jackson 0
The Ironmen took the loss in FAC action, falling to the Cavaliers.
Mattie Walburn finished the night with 14 saves in goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.