Jacob Winters

Jackson’s Jacob Winters threw two touchdowns passes in the Ironmen’s 56-13 victory over McClain in FAC action on Friday.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

Monday, Oct. 4

VOLLEYBALL

Oak Hill 3, River Valley 1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24)

The Oaks snapped an 11-game losing streak, dispatching the Raiders on the road in non-conference action.

Chloe Chambers finished with 18 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks and four aces, followed by Baylee Howell with 29 kills, 12 digs, seven kills and three aces.

Reagan Adkins had 18 digs, five aces and four kills, while Chloe Potter added 17 digs and seven kills.

Fairfield 3, Jackson 1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15)

The Ironladies took the loss in road non-conference action, falling to the Lions.

Allie Bradbury had 13 digs, seven assists and three aces, while Kaydee Brown finished with 26 digs.

Saturday, Oct. 2

VOLLEYBALL

Vinton County 2, Southeastern 0 (25-17, 25-19)

The Vikings picked up the victory in non-conference action, knocking off the Panthers.

Friday, Oct. 1

FOOTBALL

Jackson 56, McClain 13

The Ironmen picked up their third straight victory, defeating the Tigers in FAC action.

Cade Wolford led the charge rushing for 164 yards on just six carries and scored three touchdowns, Eli Broermann had five rushes for 80 yards and two touchdowns while Braydon Powell had a rushing touchdown.

Jacob Winters went 5-of-6 passing for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Holden Blankenship had a 69-yard touchdown catch and Brodie Butcher had a 59-yard touchdown catch.

The Ironmen will travel to play at Washington on Friday in FAC action.

Wheelersburg 45, Oak Hill 0

The Oaks suffered a shutout loss in SOC II action, falling to the Pirates.

Oak Hill travels to play at Minford in conference action on Friday.

Thursday, Sept. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 3, McClain 0

The Ironmen picked up back-to-back victories in FAC action, this time defeating the Tigers.

Nolan Haislop found the back of the net twice, while Landon Dailey connected on a goal as well.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 2, McClain 0

The Ironladies additionally picked up back-to-back victories in FAC action, this time defeating the Tigers.

Abby Seimetz and Sydney Fain each connected on a goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Vinton County 3, Wellston 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-11)

The Vikings picked up the TVC victory in straight set fashion, knocking off the Golden Rockets.

For Wellston, Kamryn Karr had 10 assists and four aces, while Sadie Henry had seven kills.

McClain 3, Jackson 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-17)

The Ironladies suffered the straight-set loss in FAC action, falling to the Tigers.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

VOLLEYBALL

Eastern 3, Oak Hill 2 (25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13)

The Eagles exacted an earlier season loss, and defeated the Oaks in a five-set thriller to pick up the SOC II victory.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 2, Miami Trace 1

The Ironmen got back in the win column with a narrow victory over the Panthers in FAC action.

Nolan Haislop and Connor Ball each scored a goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 5, Miami Trace 2

The Ironlaides also got back in the win column with a victory over the Panthers in FAC action.

Abby Seimetz, Makayla Wyant, Jenna Lewis and Norah Brown each connected on a goal for Jackson.

VOLLEYBALL

Wellston 3, River Valley 2 (25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11)

The Golden Rockets picked up the victory in TVC action, defeating the Raiders in a five-set thriller on the road.

Miami Trace 3, Jackson 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-22)

The Ironladies suffered the straight-set loss in FAC action, falling to the Panthers.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments