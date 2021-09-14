Monday, September 13
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-13)
After a week off from action, the Vikings picked up where they left off with a non-conference victory over Oak Hill.
Cameron Zinn finished with 20 assists, seven aces and six kills for the Vikings, followed by 11 kills, eight digs and three aces from Sydney Smith.
Lacy Ward added five kills and five aces while Zoey Kiefer had six kills.
Fairland 3, Wellston 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-21)
The Golden Rockets suffered a road loss in non-conference action to the Dragons.
Saturday, September 11
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 2, Rock Hill 1
The Ironmen snapped a four-game losing streak, picking up a non-conference victory over the Redmen.
Ashton Swain and Nolan Haislop each scored a goal for Jackson.
Friday, September 10
FOOTBALL
Western Brown 33, Jackson 28
The Ironmen gave up a late lead and committed a turnover on their final possession, suffering a road loss to the Broncos.
Evan Spores finished 10-of-16 for 216 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions followed by Cade Wolford with 11 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Tristan Prater had six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, Holden Blankenship added two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Jacob Wood had two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson (2-2) returns home on Friday for non-conference action against Wheelersburg.
Portsmouth West 41, Wellston 8
It was all Senators from the opening kick to the final whistle as they moved past the Golden Rockets in non-conference action.
In total, the Golden Rockets amassed just 53 yards of total offense as Isaac Molihan finished with 13 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Wellston (1-3) returns to action on Friday at Alexander to open TVC action.
Thursday, September 9
BOYS SOCCER
Piketon 7, Wellston 2
The Golden Rockets managed to tie the game 2-2, but ran out of steam down the stretch and fell to the Redstreaks.
Brenton Moon scored both goals for the Golden Rockets, while Kayla Kight came up with eight saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Wheelersburg 3, Jackson 0 (25-1, 25-13, 25-13)
The Ironladies suffered their fourth straight loss of the season, falling to the Pirates in non-conference action.
Kaydee Brown had 12 digs and Allie Bradbury added seven digs.
Athens 3, Wellston 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-10)
The Golden Rockets suffered the straight-set loss in TVC action, falling to the Bulldogs.
