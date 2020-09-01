Monday, August 31
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Paint Valley 0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-19)
Stats have not been submitted to the Courier as the Vikings moved to 3-1 on the season.
They return to action on Thursday at River Valley and Tuesday at home against Wellston.
Minford 3, Oak Hill 0 (17-25, 10-25, 15-25)
Baylee Howell led the Oaks with 11 assists and five aces, while Chloe Chambers had seven kills.
The Oaks (1-3) return to action next Tuesday at South Webster.
New Boston 3, Wellston 1 (22-25, 25-16, 10-25, 16-25)
After starting 3-0, the Golden Rockets dropped their first game of the season. Stats have not been submitted.
They return to action on Thursday at Alexander and Tuesday at Vinton County.
GIRLS SOCCER
Logan 3, Jackson 0
The Ironladies dropped their first game of the season, moving them to 1-1.
They return to the pitch on Thursday at McClain and next Tuesday at home against Athens.
Thursday, August 27
VOLLEYBALL
Oak Hill 3, Valley 0 (25-6, 25-21, 25-20)
After falling in straight sets on Tuesday, the Oaks (1-2, 1-1 SOC II) earned their first win of the season in conference action over the Indians.
Chloe Chambers led the way with 10 kills and three aces, while Baylee Howell added 14 assists and three kills.
Adena 3, Vinton County 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12)
Despite taking the first set, the Vikings suffered their first loss of the season.
Cameron Zinn finished with 29 assists, 16 digs and seven kills to led the Vikings.
Sydney Smith followed with 13 kills and 10 digs, followed by Lacy Ward with 13 digs, 10 kills and two aces.
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 5, Fairland 1
Collin Ghearing scored two goals and passed out two assists as the Ironmen (2-0) eased by the Dragons.
Broc Williams, Noah Collins and Joe Crabtree each had a goal, while Trent Wolford and Ashton Swann added an assist each.
Wednesday, August 26
VOLLEYBALL
Wellston 3, Green 1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-15, 25-20)
The victory gave Golden Rockets their first 3-0 start for the first time since 2016.
Sadie Henry finished with 16 kills and seven digs, while Nevaeh Ousley added 10 digs and seven aces.
Tuesday, August 25
VOLLEYBALL
Wellston 3, Belpre 0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-23)
The Golden Rockets made it back-to-back victories for a 2-0 start to the season.
Sadie Henry finished with 14 kills, while Nevaeh Ousley added eight kills and six aces along with eight kills and five blocks from Kloey Pennington.
Logan 3, Jackson 0 (17-25, 10-25, 18-25)
The Ironladies dropped their first game of the season, falling to 1-1.
Halle Hughes finished with 12 digs and 11 assists, Kloe Zink added eight kills and Kaydee Brown had 18 digs.
Jackson returns to action on Thursday at McClain.
Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (16-25, 12-25, 18-25)
Chloe Chambers had seven kills and five blocks while Kailey Adkins added four kills, two aces and three digs for the Oaks.
