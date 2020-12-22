Monday, December 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 44, Valley 24
After dealing with various cancelations, the Oaks finally got to take the court again at home and picked up a victory in SOC II action.
Olivia Clarkson finished with a game-high 17 points, followed by Chloe Chambers with nine points.
The Oaks (2-3) return to action on Saturday in SOC II action at South Webster.
Saturday, December 19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest 47, Oak Hill 40 (OT)
The Oaks fought hard, but suffered the loss in overtime in SOC II action.
Chloe Chambers finished with a team-high 14 points, followed by seven points from Olivia Clarkson.
Friday, December 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 64, Meigs 48
The Vikings racked up their third straight win, ousting the Marauders.
Lance Montgomery and Eli Radabaugh each finished with 17 points, followed by Asa Davidson with eight points.
New Boston 68, Wellston 38
The Golden Rockets suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Tigers.
Hunter Smith finished with nine points and six rebounds, followed by Evan Brown with eight points.
Wheelersburg 70, Oak Hill 42
The Oaks dropped back-to-back games to the Pirates in SOC II action.
Aidan Hall finished with 16 points to lead the Oaks, followed by Kade Kinzel with eight points.
Tuesday, December 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 85, River Valley 41
The Vikings had little trouble moving past the Raiders in TVC action.
Lance Montgomery finished with a team-high 21 points, followed by Braylon Damron with 19 points.
Eli Radabaugh chipped in 13 points, followed by Zayne Karr with 12 points.
Wellston 51, Belpre 35
The Golden Rockets started 3-0 for the first time in over 15 years after earning the win.
Cyan Ervin finished with a game-high 23 points, while Hunter Smith added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Wheelersburg 88, Oak Hill 39
The Oaks dropped the SOC II contest to the Pirates.
Landon Hines scored 10 points and Aidan Hall added six points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.