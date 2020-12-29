Monday, December 28
GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 55, River Valley 48
The Oaks won their third game in a row, knocking off the Raiders in non-conference action.
Brooke Howard finished with 17 points to lead Oak Hill, followed by 16 points from Chloe Chambers and 14 points by Baylee Howell.
Oak Hill (4-3) returns to action on Monday at West in SOC II action.
Wednesday, December 23
GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Vinton County 67, River Valley 46
The Vikings moved to 6-0, and earned Rod Bentley’s 100th career win as head coach.
Morgan Bentley finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Vikings.
Myriah Davis posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Cameron Zinn with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Lacie Williams added 10 points.
The Vikings host Wheelersburg on Wednesday.
South Webster 65, Jackson 64 (OT)
The Ironladies were pushed to overtime, but fell one point short of victory in non-conference action.
Mattie Walburn finished with 20 points and five rebounds to lead Jackson on the evening.
T.J. Carpenter added 13 points and nine rebounds, followed by 12 points and eight rebounds from Kenzie Davis.
BOYS
BASKETBALL
Minford 58, Oak Hill 39
The Oaks suffered a loss in SOC II action to the Falcons.
Tuesday, December 22
BOYS
BASKETBALL
Vinton County 86, Westfall 66
The Vikings made it four straight wins, racking up a non-conference victory over Westfall.
Braylon Damron buried eight 3’s and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the Vikings.
Lance Montgomery followed with 18 points while Asa Davidson and Eli Radabuagh had 14 and 11 points, respectively.
