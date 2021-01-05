Brooke Howard

Oak Hill’s Brooke Howard finished with a game-high 16 points in the Oaks’ 56-48 comeback victory over West on Monday.

 Photo Credit/Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

Monday, January 4

GIRLS

BASKETBALL

Oak Hill 56, West 48

The Oaks outscored the Senators 17-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out their fifth straight win.

Brooke Howard finished with a game-high 16 points, followed by 14 points from Olivia Clarkson and 13 points from Baylee Howell.

The Oaks (6-3) return to action this week on Thursday at home against Northwest and Monday at Minford, both games in SOC II action.

River Valley 46, Wellston 38

The Golden Rockets fell to 1-2 on the season, losing in TVC action to the Raiders.

Kimberly Aubrey finished with a team-high 10 points, followed by Jenna Johnston with eight points.

The Golden Rockets return to action on Wednesday at home against Nelsonville-York in TVC action.

Saturday, January 2

GIRLS

BASKETBALL

Vinton County 84, Huntington 47

The Vikings moved to 8-0 on the season with a non-conference victory over the Huntsmen.

Tegan Bartoe finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lead Vinton County, followed by 17 points and 17 rebounds from Morgan Bentley.

Lacie Williams added 15 points, while Cameron Zinn had 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Circleville 54, Jackson 40

The Ironladies tested themselves by adding a game against the reigning Division II district champions, and suffered a road loss.

T.J. Carpenter finished with a team-high 12 points, followed by Mattie Walburn with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jackson (3-7) return to action on Thursday at Athens in non-conference action, at Miami Trace on Saturday in FAC action and at home on Monday against Alexander in non-conference action.

Wednesday,

December 30

GIRLS

BASKETBALL

Coal Grove 75, Jackson 56

The Ironladies suffered a non-conference loss to the Hornets to end 2020.

T.J. Carpenter finished with a career-best 22 points and six rebounds to lead Jackson, followed by nine points from Kenzie Davis.

Tuesday,

December 29

BOYS

BASKETBALL

Vinton County 69, Southeastern 50

The Vikings won their fifth straight game, defeating the Panthers in non-conference action.

Zayne Karr and Eli Radabaugh each finished with 15 points, while Braylon Damron added 13 points and Lance Montgomery had 12 points.

The Vikings (5-2) are back in action on Friday at home in TVC action against Alexander and Tuesday at Chillicothe in non-conference action.

River Valley 66, Oak Hill 44

The Oaks fell in non-conference action on the road to the Raiders.

GIRLS

BASKETBALL

Wellston 55, Southern 44

The Golden Rockets earned their first win of the season, defeating the Tornadoes in non-conference action.

Daycee Clemons finished with a season-best 23 points to lead the Golden Rockets in victory, while Lauren Cheatem added a season-best 19 points.

