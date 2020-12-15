Saturday, December 12
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 41, Washington 32
The Ironladies got back in the win column with an FAC victory over the Blue Lions.
T.J. Carpenter finished with a season-high 22 points to lead the Ironladies, followed by seven points from Mattie Walburn.
Jackson (2-4) returns to action on Monday at home against Minford in non-conference action.
Thursday, December 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 70, Nelsonville-York 30
The Vikings continue to run roughshod over teams, this time dismantling the Buckeyes.
Morgan Bentley finished with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Vinton County.
Myriah Davis added 17 points, while Cameron Zinn followed with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
The Vikings (5-0) are back in action on Tuesday against Fairfield Union at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Oak Hill 46, Waverly 38
The Oaks earned their first victory of the season, taking down the Tigers in SOC II action.
Chloe Chambers finished with a game-high 24 points while Baylee Howell added 12 points in the victory.
The Oaks (1-2) return to action on Thursday at South Webster, Saturday at Alexander and Monday at home against Valley.
Tuesday, December 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 63, McClain 51
The Ironmen rolled up another FAC victory, this time over the Tigers.
Drew Bragg finished with a game-high 17 points to lead the Ironmen. Boston Kuhn added 16 points, while Braxton Hammond had 10 points.
Zane Trace 51, Vinton County 44
The Vikings hit the road, but returned home with a loss against the Pioneers.
Zayne Karr finished with a team-high 19 points, followed by Lance Montgomery with seven points.
Wellston 59, Miller 43
The Golden Rockets moved to 2-0 on the season after ousting Miller in non-conference action.
Cyan Ervin finished with a game-high 13 points to lead Wellston in victory.
Jarrod Wilbur added 12 points, followed by Eston Riley with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.