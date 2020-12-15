Chloe Chambers (copy)

Oak Hill’s Chloe Chambers finished with a game-high 24 points in the Oaks' 46-38 victory over Waverly on Thursday in SOC II action. 

 Photo Credit/ Jenny Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

Saturday, December 12

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jackson 41, Washington 32

The Ironladies got back in the win column with an FAC victory over the Blue Lions. 

T.J. Carpenter finished with a season-high 22 points to lead the Ironladies, followed by seven points from Mattie Walburn. 

Jackson (2-4) returns to action on Monday at home against Minford in non-conference action. 

Thursday, December 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 70, Nelsonville-York 30

The Vikings continue to run roughshod over teams, this time dismantling the Buckeyes. 

Morgan Bentley finished with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Vinton County. 

Myriah Davis added 17 points, while Cameron Zinn followed with 15 points and 16 rebounds. 

The Vikings (5-0) are back in action on Tuesday against Fairfield Union at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.   

Oak Hill 46, Waverly 38

The Oaks earned their first victory of the season, taking down the Tigers in SOC II action. 

Chloe Chambers finished with a game-high 24 points while Baylee Howell added 12 points in the victory. 

The Oaks (1-2) return to action on Thursday at South Webster, Saturday at Alexander and Monday at home against Valley. 

Tuesday, December 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jackson 63, McClain 51

The Ironmen rolled up another FAC victory, this time over the Tigers. 

Drew Bragg finished with a game-high 17 points to lead the Ironmen. Boston Kuhn added 16 points, while Braxton Hammond had 10 points. 

Zane Trace 51, Vinton County 44

The Vikings hit the road, but returned home with a loss against the Pioneers. 

Zayne Karr finished with a team-high 19 points, followed by Lance Montgomery with seven points. 

Wellston 59, Miller 43

The Golden Rockets moved to 2-0 on the season after ousting Miller in non-conference action. 

Cyan Ervin finished with a game-high 13 points to lead Wellston in victory. 

Jarrod Wilbur added 12 points, followed by Eston Riley with 10 points. 

0
0
0
0
0

