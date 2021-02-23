Monday, February 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division III Sectional Semifinal
Meigs 62, Wellston 51
The Golden Rockets fell in tournament action after surrendering a 17-2 midway through the game that they couldn’t recover from.
Cyan Ervin finished with 16 points, followed by nine points each from Hunter Smith and Evan Brown.
Portsmouth West 68, Oak Hill 41
The Oaks additionally fell in tournament play and for the third time this season to the Senators.
Garrett Stiltner led Oak Hill with 10 points.
Saturday, February 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division II Sectional Final
Vinton County 61, Gallia Academy 20
The Vikings made it four straight sectional championships with a drubbing of the Blue Angels.
Myriah Davis finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by Cameron Zinn with 15 points and Tegan Bartoe with 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wellston 62, River Valley 47
The Golden Rockets earned the victory in TVC action over the Raiders.
Evan Brown finished with game-highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds, followed by 13 points and five rebounds from Cyan Ervin.
Hunter Smith added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Jackson 62, Chillicothe 43
The Ironmen picked up their eighth victory inside of FAC play, defeating Chillicothe.
Drew Bragg finished with a game-high 18 points, followed by 16 points from Braxton Hammond and 15 points by Boston Kuhn.
Friday, February 19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division III Sectional Final
Eastern Brown 70, Oak Hill 43
The Oaks attempted to win back-to-back sectional titles, but saw their season end against the Warriors.
Olivia Clarkson{span} led Oak Hill with 20 points and six rebounds while Baylee Howell totaled 18 points.
Chloe Chambers chipped in with nine points and 12 rebounds while Brooke Howard passed out seven assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 76, Wellston 51
The Vikings remained one game behind on first-place Athens in the TVC with a victory over the Golden Rockets.
The Vikings had five players score in double figures, lead by Zayne Karr with 17 points and Eli Radabaugh with 16 points.
Asa Davidson had 13 points, Braylon Damron added 11 points and Lance Montgomery chipped in 10 points.
For Wellston, Eston Riley had 13 points while Hunter Smith had 12 points and five rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.