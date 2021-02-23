Myriah Davis (copy)

Vinton County’s Myriah Davis finished with 19 points as the Vikings claimed a four-straight sectional title, defeating Gallia Academy 61-20 on Saturday.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

Monday, February 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division III Sectional Semifinal

Meigs 62, Wellston 51

The Golden Rockets fell in tournament action after surrendering a 17-2 midway through the game that they couldn’t recover from.

Cyan Ervin finished with 16 points, followed by nine points each from Hunter Smith and Evan Brown.

Portsmouth West 68, Oak Hill 41

The Oaks additionally fell in tournament play and for the third time this season to the Senators.

Garrett Stiltner led Oak Hill with 10 points.

Saturday, February 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division II Sectional Final

Vinton County 61, Gallia Academy 20

The Vikings made it four straight sectional championships with a drubbing of the Blue Angels.

Myriah Davis finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by Cameron Zinn with 15 points and Tegan Bartoe with 13 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wellston 62, River Valley 47

The Golden Rockets earned the victory in TVC action over the Raiders.

Evan Brown finished with game-highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds, followed by 13 points and five rebounds from Cyan Ervin.

Hunter Smith added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jackson 62, Chillicothe 43

The Ironmen picked up their eighth victory inside of FAC play, defeating Chillicothe.

Drew Bragg finished with a game-high 18 points, followed by 16 points from Braxton Hammond and 15 points by Boston Kuhn.

Friday, February 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division III Sectional Final

Eastern Brown 70, Oak Hill 43

The Oaks attempted to win back-to-back sectional titles, but saw their season end against the Warriors.

Olivia Clarkson{span} led Oak Hill with 20 points and six rebounds while Baylee Howell totaled 18 points.

Chloe Chambers chipped in with nine points and 12 rebounds while Brooke Howard passed out seven assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 76, Wellston 51

The Vikings remained one game behind on first-place Athens in the TVC with a victory over the Golden Rockets.

The Vikings had five players score in double figures, lead by Zayne Karr with 17 points and Eli Radabaugh with 16 points.

Asa Davidson had 13 points, Braylon Damron added 11 points and Lance Montgomery chipped in 10 points.

For Wellston, Eston Riley had 13 points while Hunter Smith had 12 points and five rebounds.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments