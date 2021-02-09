Friday, February 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Webster 58, Oak Hill 34
The Oaks started the game down 14-0 and suffered the loss in SOC II action to the Jeeps.
Landon Hines finished with nine points, followed by eight points from Gavin Howell.
Thursday, February 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 44, Nelsonville-York 35
The Ironladies earned their 10th victory of the season, ousting the Buckeyes in non-conference action.
Mattie Walburn finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, followed by T.J. Carpenter with 12 points.
West 62, Oak Hill 55
The Oaks battled, but dropped an SOC II contest to the young and upcoming Senators.
Baylee Howell finished with 16 points to lead Oak Hill. Chloe Chambers followed with 14 points and Brooke Howard added 10 points.
River Valley 61, Wellston 37
The Golden Rockets took a loss in TVC action to the Raiders.
Wednesday, February 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 72, Eastern 35
The Eagles had no answers for the duo of Baylee Howell and Chloe Chambers, who led the Oaks in victory.
Howell finished with a career-high 30 points, including eight 3’s while Chambers added a career-high 27 points to the mix.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Federal Hocking 89, Wellston 55
The Golden Rockets suffered the road loss in non-conference action.
Gunnar Harmon hit six 3’s and finished with 18 points and five rebounds, while Cyan Ervin added 10 points.
