Wellston’s Hunter Smith finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds in the Golden Rockets’ victory over Nelsonville-York on Tuesday.

Monday, March 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Meigs 56, Vinton County 53

The Vikings dropped a makeup game in TVC action to the Marauders, officially making Athens the outright TVC champion.

Sunday, February 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Meigs 60, Wellston 58

The Golden Rockets made up a TVC game and got outscored 16-6 in the fourth to drop the contest.

Cyan Ervin finished with 15 points and six rebounds, followed by Evan Brown with 11 points.

Saturday, February 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Athens 76, Wellston 64

The Golden Rockets made up a TVC game and dropped the contest to the Bulldogs.

Cyan Ervin finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Rockets, followed by 13 points and nine rebounds from Hunter Smith.

Tuesday, February 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wellston 46, Nelsonville-York 36

The Golden Rockets made up a TVC game and picked up the victory over the Buckeyes.

Hunter Smith finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

