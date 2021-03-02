Monday, March 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Meigs 56, Vinton County 53
The Vikings dropped a makeup game in TVC action to the Marauders, officially making Athens the outright TVC champion.
Sunday, February 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Meigs 60, Wellston 58
The Golden Rockets made up a TVC game and got outscored 16-6 in the fourth to drop the contest.
Cyan Ervin finished with 15 points and six rebounds, followed by Evan Brown with 11 points.
Saturday, February 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Athens 76, Wellston 64
The Golden Rockets made up a TVC game and dropped the contest to the Bulldogs.
Cyan Ervin finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Rockets, followed by 13 points and nine rebounds from Hunter Smith.
Tuesday, February 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wellston 46, Nelsonville-York 36
The Golden Rockets made up a TVC game and picked up the victory over the Buckeyes.
Hunter Smith finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds.
