Sunday, February 14
Division III Sectional Semifinal
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coal Grove 64, Wellston 31
The Golden Rockets suffered the tournament loss to the Hornets.
Jenna Johnston finished with a team-high 14 points for the Golden Rockets.
Friday, February 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 62, River Valley 50
The Vikings earned the victory in TVC action, remaining just one game back of first place Athens.
Zayne Karr finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by 15 from Lance Montgomery.
Eli Radabaugh had 13 points and Brayon Damron added 12 points to the mix.
West 62, Oak Hill 37
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action to the Senators.
Oak Hill returns to action on Thursday at Eastern before a rematch with West in a Division III sectional semifinal on Monday.
Tuesday, February 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 59, Alexander 46
The Vikings hit the road and earned the victory in TVC action over the Spartans.
Braylon Damron finished with a team-high 18 points, followed by Lance Montgomery with 11 points.
Jackson 59, Southeastern 31
The Ironmen picked up a victory in non-conference action over the Panthers.
Nine different players scored led by Boston Kuhn with 11 points, followed by nine points from Tristan Prater.
Valley 68, Oak Hill 57
The Oaks battled hard, but took the loss in SOC II action to the Indians.
Landon Hines finished with five 3's and a season-best 25 points, followed by Braylon Howell with 12 points.
