Landon Hines

Oak Hill's Landon Hines finished with 25 points in the Oaks' conference loss to Valley on Tuesday. 

Sunday, February 14

Division III Sectional Semifinal

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coal Grove 64, Wellston 31

The Golden Rockets suffered the tournament loss to the Hornets. 

Jenna Johnston finished with a team-high 14 points for the Golden Rockets. 

Friday, February 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 62, River Valley 50

The Vikings earned the victory in TVC action, remaining just one game back of first place Athens. 

Zayne Karr finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by 15 from Lance Montgomery. 

Eli Radabaugh had 13 points and Brayon Damron added 12 points to the mix. 

West 62, Oak Hill 37

The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action to the Senators. 

Oak Hill returns to action on Thursday at Eastern before a rematch with West in a Division III sectional semifinal on Monday. 

Tuesday, February 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 59, Alexander 46

The Vikings hit the road and earned the victory in TVC action over the Spartans. 

Braylon Damron finished with a team-high 18 points, followed by Lance Montgomery with 11 points. 

Jackson 59, Southeastern 31

The Ironmen picked up a victory in non-conference action over the Panthers. 

Nine different players scored led by Boston Kuhn with 11 points, followed by nine points from Tristan Prater. 

Valley 68, Oak Hill 57

The Oaks battled hard, but took the loss in SOC II action to the Indians. 

Landon Hines finished with five 3's and a season-best 25 points, followed by Braylon Howell with 12 points. 

