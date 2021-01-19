Monday, January 18
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wheelersburg 50, Oak Hill 38
The Oaks fought hard, but fell in SOC II action to the Pirates.
Brooke Howard finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by 10 points from Baylee Howell.
Oak Hill is back in action on Thursday at Waverly in SOC II action and at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Jackson 36, Chillicothe 35
The Ironladies made it back-to-back wins in the FAC, defeating the Cavaliers.
Sydney Hughes finished with a team-high 12 points, followed by Mattie Walburn with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Jackson is back in action on Wednesday at home against Miami Trace and Saturday at South Point.
Saturday, January 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 44, Hillsboro 33
The Ironladies got back in the win column, defeating the Indians in FAC action.
Mattie Walburn finished with 14 points and five rebounds to lead Jackson, followed by Kenzie Davis with six points and 12 rebounds.
T.J. Carpenter added six points and 10 rebounds, while Sydney Hughes and Taylor had six points each. Katelyn Webb passed out eight assists.
Dublin Coffman 69, Vinton County 56
The Vikings suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Shamrocks.
Morgan Bentley finished with a game-high 24 points to lead Vinton County, followed by 13 points from Myriah Davis and 12 points by Tegan Bartoe.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Webster 71, Oak Hill 63
The Oaks suffered back-to-back SOC II losses, falling to the Jeeps, led by 39 points from Trae Zimmerman.
For Oak Hill, Aidan Hall finished with a team-high 18 points, followed by Braylon Howell with 14 points.
The Oaks are back in action on Friday at home against Eastern, and on Tuesday at home against Wheelersburg, both games in SOC II action.
Friday, January 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 63, Wellston 59
The Vikings held off a fourth quarter rally from the Golden Rockets to notch the victory in TVC action.
Eli Radabaugh finished with 16 points to lead Vinton County, followed by 14 points from Lance Montgomery.
For Wellston, Cyan Ervin finished with 24 points and four rebounds, followed by 14 points and seven rebounds from Hunter Smith.
Vinton County returns to action on Friday at home against Nelsonville-York and Tuesday at River Valley, both games in TVC action.
Wellston hosts Meigs on Friday and travels to New Hope on Tuesday.
Northwest 54, Oak Hill 37
The Oaks couldn’t overcome 22 points and nine rebounds from Connor Lintz as they fell to the Mohawks in SOC II action.
Braylon Howell finished with 10 points and five rebounds for Oak Hill.
Thursday, January 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 89, Athens 37
The Vikings improved to 13-0 on the season, defeating the Bulldogs in TVC action.
Tegan Bartoe finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by 17 points from Morgan Bentley.
Lacie Williams added 14 points, Myriah Davis chipped in 13 points and Cameron Zinn had 10 points.
Oak Hill 49, Eastern 35
The Oaks picked up the victory in SOC II action, defeating the Eagles.
Olivia Clarkson finished with a game-high 24 points, followed by nine points from Chloe Chambers.
Meigs 72, Wellston 33
The Golden Rockets suffered a loss to the Marauders in TVC action.
Wellston returns to action on Wednesday in TVC action at Alexander, Thursday at home against Athens and Monday at home against Southern.
Wednesday, January 13
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 64, Wellston 34
The Oaks picked up a non-conference victory over the Golden Rockets.
Chloe Chambers finished with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oak Hill.
Brooke Howard added 16 points and eight assists, while Olivia Clarkson had 12 points.
For Wellston, Maddie Potts finished with 13 points.
Tuesday, January 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wellston 61, Reedsville Eastern 38
The Golden Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the Eagles in non-conference action.
Hunter Smith finished with a game-high 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals to lead Wellston.
R.J. Kemp and Gunnar Harmon added 10 points each.
West 64, Oak Hill 36
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action to the Senators.
Aidan Hall finished with 11 points to lead Oak Hill.
