Monday, January 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wellston 59, Oak Hill 45
The Golden Rockets picked the victory in non-conference action over the Oaks.
R.J. Kemp finished with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds, followed by Evan Brown with 12 points.
Eston Riley added 11 points while Cyan Ervin had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wellston 64, Southern 33
The Golden Rockets got back in the win column, picking up the victory over the Tornadoes in non-conference action.
Wellston plays Vinton County on Wednesday and Thursday in TVC action.
Saturday, January 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jackson 35, South Point 25
The Ironladies hit the road and come back with a victory in non-conference action.
Kenzie Davis finished with a game-high 15 points, followed by T.J. Carpenter with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Jackson returns to action on Wednesday in FAC action at Washington.
Notre Dame 46, Oak Hill 28
The Oaks suffered a non-conference loss to the top-10 state ranked Titans.
Brooke Howard finished with 14 points, followed by Chloe Chambers with eight points.
Oak Hill returns to action on Thursday in SOC II play at home against South Webster.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest 43, Oak Hill 35
The Oaks suffered the loss in SOC II action to the Mohawks.
Aidan Hall finished with 15 points to lead the Oaks.
Friday, January 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Meigs 51, Wellston 50
The Golden Rockets suffered a tough loss in TVC action to the Marauders.
Cyan Ervin finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists, followed by 10 points and 12 rebounds from Evan Brown.
Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 44
The Vikings got back in the win column with a TVC victory over the Buckeyes.
Braylon Damron finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by 11 points each from Eli Radabaugh and Zayne Karr.
Vinton County returns to action on Friday at home against Logan.
Thursday, January 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 69, Nelsonville-York 35
The Vikings moved to 15-1 on the season, earning the TVC victory over the Buckeyes.
Morgan Bentley finished with 19 points to lead the Vikings, followed by 15 points each from Myriah Davis and Tegan Bartoe.
Cameron Zinn added 12 points.
Athens 36, Wellston 31
The Golden Rockets suffered the loss in TVC action, which also ended a 14-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.
Wednesday, January 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Waverly 61, Jackson 49
The Ironmen suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Tigers in non-conference action.
Drew Bragg finished with a team-high 19 points, followed by Braxton Hammond with 10 points.
Wellston 50, Nelsonville-York 35
The Golden Rockets picked up the victory in TVC action, knocking off the Buckeyes.
Cyan Ervin went off, finished with 27 points and six rebounds, followed by 11 points and 11 rebounds from Garrett Brown.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Miami Trace 45, Jackson 36
The Ironladies suffered the loss in FAC action to the Panthers.
T.J. Carpenter finished with 11 points, followed by eight points from Mattie Walburn.
Tuesday, January 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Athens 53, Wellston 42
The Golden Rockets took a loss in TVC action to the first place Bulldogs.
Cyan Ervin finished with 19 points and five rebounds to lead Wellston, followed by 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals from Hunter Smith.
Notre Dame 58, Oak Hill 52
The Oaks took the loss in non-conference action to the Titans.
Aidan Hall finished with 18 points, followed by 11 points from Landon Hines.
