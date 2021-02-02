Monday, February 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 54, Valley 39
The Oaks won their 10th game of the season, taking down the Indians in SOC II action.
Chloe Chambers finished with a game-high 15 points. Baylee Howell had 14 points and Olivia Clarkson added 12 points.
Saturday, January 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wheelersburg 76, Jackson 50
The Ironmen were outscored 20-4 in the third quarter as they fell to the undefeated Pirates.
Evans Spires finished with a team-high 13 points, followed by 12 points from Logan Miller.
Vinton County 63, River Valley 34
The Vikings went on the road and claimed the victory over the Raiders in TVC action.
Lacie Williams finished with a game-high 16 points, followed by 15 points from Morgan Bentley.
Cameron Zinn added 12 points and Myriah Davis had 10 points.
Friday, January 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Waverly 67, Oak Hill 55
Oak Hill had a lead through three quarters, but ran out of steam and fell to the Tigers in SOC II action.
Aidan Hall finished with a team-high 12 points, followed by 11 points from Landon Hines.
Jackson 67, Washington 41
The Ironmen outscored the Blue Lions 19-5 in the fourth quarter to walk out with the win and remain tied for first place in the FAC.
Thursday, January 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 68, Wellston 41
After defeating Wellston the night before, the two teams battled again to the same result: a Viking victory.
Morgan Bentley finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by 15 points each from Myriah Davis and Tegan Bartoe. Cameron Zinn added 12 points.
For Wellston, Lauren Cheatem had 11 points.
Wednesday, January 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 47, Minford 44
The Ironmen outscored the Falcons 16-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with the three-point victory on the road.
Braxton Hammond finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by Drew Bragg with 14 points.
