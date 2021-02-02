Baylee Howell (copy)

Oak Hill’s Baylee Howell finished with 14 points as the Oaks earned their 10th win of the season, defeating Valley 54-39 on Monday in SOC II action. 

 Photo Credit/Jenny Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

Monday, February 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oak Hill 54, Valley 39

The Oaks won their 10th game of the season, taking down the Indians in SOC II action. 

Chloe Chambers finished with a game-high 15 points. Baylee Howell had 14 points and Olivia Clarkson added 12 points. 

Saturday, January 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wheelersburg 76, Jackson 50

The Ironmen were outscored 20-4 in the third quarter as they fell to the undefeated Pirates. 

Evans Spires finished with a team-high 13 points, followed by 12 points from Logan Miller. 

Vinton County 63, River Valley 34

The Vikings went on the road and claimed the victory over the Raiders in TVC action. 

Lacie Williams finished with a game-high 16 points, followed by 15 points from Morgan Bentley. 

Cameron Zinn added 12 points and Myriah Davis had 10 points. 

Friday, January 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Waverly 67, Oak Hill 55

Oak Hill had a lead through three quarters, but ran out of steam and fell to the Tigers in SOC II action. 

Aidan Hall finished with a team-high 12 points, followed by 11 points from Landon Hines. 

Jackson 67, Washington 41

The Ironmen outscored the Blue Lions 19-5 in the fourth quarter to walk out with the win and remain tied for first place in the FAC. 

Thursday, January 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vinton County 68, Wellston 41

After defeating Wellston the night before, the two teams battled again to the same result: a Viking victory. 

Morgan Bentley finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by 15 points each from Myriah Davis and Tegan Bartoe. Cameron Zinn added 12 points. 

For Wellston, Lauren Cheatem had 11 points. 

Wednesday, January 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jackson 47, Minford 44

The Ironmen outscored the Falcons 16-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with the three-point victory on the road. 

Braxton Hammond finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by Drew Bragg with 14 points. 

