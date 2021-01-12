Monday, January 11
GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Vinton County 95, South Gallia 17
Despite not playing any starters for most of the second half, it didn’t stop the Lady Vikings from shattering a school record.
In a one-sided affair at South Gallia, they put up a school record 95 points as they made 36 shots and pulled down 64 rebounds in the process.
Morgan Bentley finished the game with 16 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists, while Cameron Zinn added 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Allison Riddle had 15 points and Tegan Bartoe chipped in 14 points alongside six assists.
Jackson 43, Hillsboro 27
The Ironladies picked up their fifth win of the season, defeating the Indians in FAC action.
T.J. Carpenter finished with 15 points, followed by Mattie Walburn with eight points and six rebounds.
Jackson is back in action on Wednesday at home against McClain.
Oak Hill 40, Minford 25
The Oaks got back in the win column with an SOC II victory over the Falcons.
Olivia Clarkson finished with a game-high 20 points, followed by Brooke Howard with eight points.
Oak Hill (7-4) returns to action at home on Wednesday against Wellston, Thursday at Eastern and Monday at home against Wheelersburg.
Saturday, January 9
GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Wellston 63, Athens 48
The Golden Rockets picked up their first TVC win since January 17, 2019, defeating the Bulldogs.
Lauren Cheatem finished with a season-high 21 points, followed by 15 points each from Jenna Johnston and Daycee Clemons.
Wellston (2-3) returns to action on Wednesday at Oak Hill and Thursday at Meigs.
Miami Trace 45, Jackson 36
Jackson battled tough, but ultimately fell in FAC action to the first-place Panthers.
Mattie Walburn finished with 11 points and seven rebounds to lead Jackson, followed by T.J. Carpenter with nine points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 55, Washington 35
The Ironmen moved to 7-0 on the season, ousting FAC foe Washington.
Friday, January 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 57, Miami Trace 39
The Ironmen buried seven 3’s in the second quarter and pulled away from the Panthers to remain atop the FAC.
Drew Bragg finished with 16 points to lead Jackson, followed by 13 points from Boston Kuhn.
Thursday, January 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 75, Meigs 30
The Vikings improved to 10-0 on the season, handling Meigs in TVC action.
Cameron Zinn finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and six assists to lead the Vikings.
Morgan Bentley followed with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Myriah Davis added 12 points.
Alexander 41, Wellston 14
The Golden Rockets fell in TVC action to the Spartans.
Northwest 45, Oak Hill 32
The Mohawks buried five 3’s in the second quarter, and never trailed for the rest of the night as they defeated the Oaks.
Baylee Howell finished with 10 points to lead Oak Hill.
Wednesday, January 6
GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Nelsonville-York 41, Wellston 37
The Golden Rockets hung tough and made a late comeback, but fell short in TVC action to the Buckeyes.
Lauren Cheatem finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead Wellston.
Tuesday, January 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson 56, North Adams 55
In the Ironmen’s first game back out of quarantine, they managed to survive a tough North Adams team.
Drew Bragg finished the game with 21 points to lead the Ironmen, followed by 15 points from Boston Kuhn and 11 points from Braxton Hammond.
River Valley 52, Wellston 45
The Golden Rockets suffered their third straight loss, falling in TVC action.
Gunnar Harmon finished with 10 points, followed by nine points, five rebounds and four steals from R.J. Kemp.
Wellston (3-3) returns to action on Friday at home in TVC action against Vinton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.