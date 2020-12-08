Monday, December 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 89, Athens 43
Morgan Bentley tied the school record by making eight 3's in the game as she finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds.
Cameron Zinn followed with 18 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and four assists, while Tegan Bartoe added 15 points and five assists.
Myriah Davis chipped in 10 points additionally.
The Vikings (4-0) travels to Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
Wheelersburg 70, Oak Hill 38
The Oaks (0-2) couldn't overcome 33 points from the Pirates' Kaylee Darnell as they fell in SOC II action.
Chloe Chambers finished with 15 points for the Oaks.
They return to action on Thursday at home against Waverly in SOC II action.
Saturday, December 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 88, Meigs 44
Cameron Zinn put together her best game of the early season, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Vikings.
Mryiah Davis had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, followed by 14 points and four assists from Tegan Bartoe.
Morgan Bentley added 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Coal Grove 41, Oak Hill 39
The Oaks battled tough, but dropped their season opener to the Lady Hornets.
Chloe Chambers finished with 11 points, followed by 10 points each from Brooke Howard and Olivia Clarkson.
Friday, December 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wellston 47, Huntington 44
The Golden Rockets earned head coach Robert Fouty his first varsity win as they moved by Huntington.
Cyan Ervin finished with a game-high 24 points, followed by five points and 10 rebounds from Hunter Smith.
Wednesday, December 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vinton County 61, Warren 50
The Vikings picked a solid victory, ousting Warren on the road, led by 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Morgan Bentley.
Tegan Bartoe had 17 points and four assists, while Cameron Zinn added 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Tuesday, December 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 68, Clay 64
The Oaks earned head coach Heath McKinniss his first victory at Oak Hill as it moved past the Panthers.
Braylon Howell finished with a team-high 16 points, followed by 15 points from Evan Fisher and 14 points by Landon Hines.
