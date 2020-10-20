Cameron Zinn

Vinton County’s Cameron Zinn earned her 2,000th career assist as the Vikings ousted Logan in straight-sets on Monday, moving to 19-3 on the season.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

Monday, Oct. 19

VOLLEYBALL

Vinton County 3, Logan 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-23)

The Vikings finished the regular season with a non-conference victory over Logan.

Sydney Smith led the way with 16 digs, 12 kills and three aces, followed by 12 kills and a pair of aces from Lacy Ward.

Cameron Zinn finished with 31 assists, including career assist No. 2,000, nine digs, five kills and a pair of aces.

Thursday, Oct. 15

VOLLEYBALL

Meigs 3, Wellston 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-22)

The Golden Rockets dropped their final contest of the regular season in TVC action against the Marauders.

Kamryn Karr finished with 17 assists, 10 digs and four kills to lead the Golden Rockets, followed by seven kills from Sadie Henry.

BOYS SOCCER

Gallia Academy 2, Jackson 1

The Ironmen dropped their final regular season game to the Blue Devils.

Isaack Kuhn scored the goal for Jackson.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

VOLLEYBALL

Jackson 3, Southern 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-11)

The Ironladies picked up their sixth straight victory in non-conference action against the Tornadoes.

Kloe Zink finished with 12 kills, 11 digs and a pair of aces for Jackson, followed by 16 assists, seven digs and three aces from Halle Hughes.

Kaydee Brown added 18 digs and two aces.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unioto 4, Jackson 0

The Ironladies dropped their final game of the regular season to the Shermans.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

VOLLEYBALL

Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-7)

The Oaks dropped their final game of the regular season in SOC II action to the Tigers.

Oak Hill additionally forfeited its tournament game agaisnt Portsmouth, ending its season.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 1, Logan 1

The Ironmen and Chieftains battled for 80 minutes, but no winner was officially decided.

Trent Wolford scored the goal for the Ironmen.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments