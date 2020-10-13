Monday, October 12
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 5, Fairfield 2
The Ironladies picked up back-to-back victories, this time in non-conference action over the Lions.
Kirsten Evans put on a show, scoring four goals for the Ironlaides, while Emma Bapst scored the other goal.
Macy Tripp had two assists, and Makayla Wyant had an assist.
Saturday, October 10
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Southeastern 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-20)
The Vikings picked up a solid non-conference victory over Southeastern.
Eastern 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-11)
The Oaks suffered a loss in SOC II action to the Eagles.
Thursday, October 8
VOLLEYBALL
Vinton County 3, Meigs 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-12)
The Vikings continued their roll inside of the TVC with a victory over the Marauders.
Cameron Zinn finished with 23 assists, five kills and five aces to lead the Vikings.
Lacy Ward followed with 10 kills, Zoey Kiefer added nine kills and three aces, followed by six kills, six digs and three aces from Sydney Smith.
In total, the Vikings tallied 19 aces.
Nelsonville-York 3, Wellston 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-9)
The Golden Rockets suffered another loss inside of TVC action to the Buckeyes.
Wheelersburg 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-6)
The Oaks returned to the court for the first time in two weeks and suffered a loss to the Pirates in SOC II action.
Tuesday, October 6
VOLLEYBALL
Jackson 3, Washington 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-14)
The Ironladies made it four wins in a row with a FAC victory over the Blue Lions.
Kloe Zink finished with 12 kills and 12 digs to lead the Ironladies, followed by 12 assists and three aces from Payton Taylor.
Jorja Bapst added 10 kills, while Halle Hughes had 17 assists and eight digs.
Athens 3, Wellston 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-15)
The Golden Rockets suffered a loss in TVC action to the Bulldogs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jackson 6, Washington 0
The Ironladies picked up their 10th win of the season in a conference victory over the Blue Lions.
Kirsten Evans and Sydney Fain scored two goals each for the Ironladies, followed by a goal each from Macy Tripp and Taylor Thorpe.
